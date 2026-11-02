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2026 November 2   07:36

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US proposes China-linked ship-fee pause to January

The US Trade Representative has proposed extending the suspension of Section 301 fees on certain China-related maritime transport services for two months, through 9 January 2027, according to an agency notice.  

The proposal leaves untouched 178 separate Section 301 product exclusions that remain due to expire at 11:59 pm Eastern Time on 9 November 2026.  

The maritime extension would run from 12:00 am Eastern Time on 10 November 2026 through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on 9 January 2027.  During that period, no party would accrue liability for or be required to pay maritime transport service fees covered by Annexes I, II and III of the April 2025 action.

Duties covered by Annex V.A of an October 2025 notice would also remain suspended.  The current one-year suspension began on 10 November 2025 and runs through 9 November 2026. The proposed additional two months are intended to allow further negotiations over the practices covered by the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding investigation.  

The proposal has not yet become a final decision. The public comment period closed at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on 30 October, and no final extension had been published as of 1 November. 

The US Trade Representative is an agency within the Executive Office of the President responsible for developing and coordinating US international trade policy and overseeing trade negotiations. Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 provides authority to respond to foreign practices found to burden or restrict US commerce.

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