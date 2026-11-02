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2026 November 2   08:46

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Bureau Veritas launches dedicated cruise technical centre in Miami

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has launched a dedicated Cruise Center of Excellence in Miami to provide cruise operators with local access to its global technical network, according to a company statement.  

The centre was launched during the Cruise Lines International Association Cruise Forward Summit 2026 and will support operators, designers, shipyards and other industry stakeholders across the cruise lifecycle, from concept development and vessel design through to operations.  

Its remit covers decarbonisation strategies including wind propulsion and bio-LNG, as well as fire safety, lifeboat arrangements, evacuation analysis and smoke and fire propagation simulations. The centre will also provide expertise in emerging technologies, digitalisation and cybersecurity.  

“Cruise companies operate some of the most sophisticated businesses in the world,” Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore president Alex Gregg-Smith said.  “As the industry evolves, the launch of BV’s Cruise Center of Excellence helps stakeholders navigate today's challenges and shape tomorrow's opportunities.”  

The Miami facility joins Bureau Veritas centres focused on gas in Doha and offshore activities in Singapore, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur.  Bureau Veritas has provided monitoring and validation support to MSC Cruises for MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia to secure independent verification and Flag State recognition of actual methane emissions for FuelEU Maritime compliance.  The group has also worked with Brittany Ferries and Adrena on an advanced digital twin-enabled routing solution that demonstrated fuel savings of up to 6%.  

Bureau Veritas provided classification services for the 220-metre Orient Express Corinthian, the world’s largest sailing cruise ship. The vessel has three rigid sails with a combined sail area of approximately 4,500 square metres. Its work included design review, construction surveying and noise and vibration measurements.  

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is part of the Bureau Veritas Group, whose expertise cited in the statement spans ships, ports, terminals, infrastructure and the wider cruise sector.

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