Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

Alfa Laval-owned StormGeo has acquired Danish port-call software provider Portchain, adding real-time berth and terminal planning data to its voyage optimisation business, according to a company statement.

The deal closed on 30 October 2026. Portchain will operate as an independent company under StormGeo for the next few years before being fully integrated into its portfolio.

Copenhagen-based Portchain connects container carriers and terminals through shared operational data. Its network links shipping lines with more than 200 terminals representing over 40% of global container terminal capacity.

Portchain Connect allows carriers and terminals to align vessel schedules and cargo volumes, while Portchain Quay supports berth, crane and workforce planning in a shared real-time environment. StormGeo plans to combine that information with its Voyage Intelligence platform, which covers voyage optimisation, vessel-performance insight and route guidance.

A change in expected berth time could feed into speed decisions while a vessel is still at sea, allowing operators to bring estimated time of arrival closer to estimated time of berthing. The companies aim to reduce avoidable waiting, fuel consumption and emissions and make vessel arrivals more predictable.

“By combining weather and voyage insights with up-to-date information from ports and terminals, we can help customers plan and act with greater confidence, improve efficiency from sea to port, and make meaningful progress towards their environmental goals,” StormGeo business unit president Kim Hedegaard Sørensen said.

Portchain chief executive Niels Kristiansen said: “Joining StormGeo gives us the opportunity to bring voyage optimization and port call coordination closer together, helping customers get more value from the decisions they already make.” Existing Portchain customers will see no disruption to their services, and the combined offering will be available through StormGeo.

The acquisition also expands Alfa Laval’s fuel-transition and energy-efficiency offering by adding StormGeo’s routing and port-call coordination capabilities, with digitalisation and AI intended to simplify maritime operations.

StormGeo, part of Alfa Laval, provides weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for shipping, energy and other weather-sensitive industries.

Portchain is headquartered in Copenhagen and develops software for coordinating container shipping lines and terminals.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries and employs more than 23,670 people. Its 2025 sales were SEK 69.6bn ($6.99bn at current rates).