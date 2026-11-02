  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

2026 November 2   09:56

shipping

Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

Alfa Laval-owned StormGeo has acquired Danish port-call software provider Portchain, adding real-time berth and terminal planning data to its voyage optimisation business, according to a company statement.  

The deal closed on 30 October 2026. Portchain will operate as an independent company under StormGeo for the next few years before being fully integrated into its portfolio.  

Copenhagen-based Portchain connects container carriers and terminals through shared operational data. Its network links shipping lines with more than 200 terminals representing over 40% of global container terminal capacity.  

Portchain Connect allows carriers and terminals to align vessel schedules and cargo volumes, while Portchain Quay supports berth, crane and workforce planning in a shared real-time environment.  StormGeo plans to combine that information with its Voyage Intelligence platform, which covers voyage optimisation, vessel-performance insight and route guidance.

A change in expected berth time could feed into speed decisions while a vessel is still at sea, allowing operators to bring estimated time of arrival closer to estimated time of berthing.  The companies aim to reduce avoidable waiting, fuel consumption and emissions and make vessel arrivals more predictable.  

“By combining weather and voyage insights with up-to-date information from ports and terminals, we can help customers plan and act with greater confidence, improve efficiency from sea to port, and make meaningful progress towards their environmental goals,” StormGeo business unit president Kim Hedegaard Sørensen said.  

Portchain chief executive Niels Kristiansen said: “Joining StormGeo gives us the opportunity to bring voyage optimization and port call coordination closer together, helping customers get more value from the decisions they already make.”  Existing Portchain customers will see no disruption to their services, and the combined offering will be available through StormGeo.  

The acquisition also expands Alfa Laval’s fuel-transition and energy-efficiency offering by adding StormGeo’s routing and port-call coordination capabilities, with digitalisation and AI intended to simplify maritime operations.  

StormGeo, part of Alfa Laval, provides weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for shipping, energy and other weather-sensitive industries.  

Portchain is headquartered in Copenhagen and develops software for coordinating container shipping lines and terminals.  

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries and employs more than 23,670 people. Its 2025 sales were SEK 69.6bn ($6.99bn at current rates).

Topics:

digitalisation

Alfa Laval

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:24

Singapore carrier Asia Break Bulk signs for four 500-tonne heavy-lift newbuilds

15:34

Hanwha Defense USA wins first US Navy deal for $269m landing ship

15:04

DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

14:37

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six boxships and four car carriers

14:20

French €7.3bn freight canal needs €2.23bn more to open in 2032

13:07

Morocco launches $2.35bn-plus Tanger Med 3 terminal for 2031 opening

12:23

DP World completes $200m-plus Ecuador terminal expansion

11:10

India's Goa signs $527m pact with Dubai energy group ANVI for first LPG terminal

10:07

Grimaldi signs China deals for 10 car carriers and €160m ferry

08:46

Bureau Veritas launches dedicated cruise technical centre in Miami

08:07

Global newbuilding pipeline hits 10,431 ships after 453 October orders

07:39

Tanzania-flagged cargo ship in abandonment case starts sinking off Cyprus

07:36

US proposes China-linked ship-fee pause to January

07:34

Qatari shipowner Nakilat's LNG carrier hit by unidentified objects in Gulf

07:24

Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel Azini with 23 aboard off Somalia

06:23

China could launch first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2027

05:58

Russian-linked superyacht costs Italy nearly $11m a year

2026 November 1

06:28

Greek executive elected first woman and first Greek to lead shipbrokers’ institute

04:46

Port Houston launches own ship channel deepening study in Texas

2026 October 31

06:25

India’s Andhra Pradesh courts Korean and Japanese shipbuilders for two hubs

04:36

Dutch province clears funding for new maritime service port near Urk

2026 October 30

18:06

Port of Gothenburg almost doubles intermodal yard capacity with 5% more space

17:36

Bunker fuel prices at the port of Kavkaz rose by 3–5% over the week

17:16

WinGD signs first licence with South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Engine

17:06

Rauma Marine Constructions launches third of four navy corvettes

16:52

India sets six-month DPR deadline for $4bn Thoothukudi shipyard with HD Hyundai

16:41

Rederi AB Veritas Tankers linked to order for up to six chemical tankers in China

16:31

Thirteen groups urge IMO to block LNG rewards under shipping net-zero rules

16:20

Damen wins Lithuanian Navy pollution-response vessel order

16:10

European inland ports press EU for drought safeguards in climate law

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news