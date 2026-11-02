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2026 November 2   10:07

shipbuilding

Grimaldi signs China deals for 10 car carriers and €160m ferry

Italian shipowner Grimaldi Group has signed agreements in China covering 10 new car carrier/multipurpose ships of 10,000-11,000 CEU and ordered a tenth ferry worth €160m ($179m), pushing its wider investment programme above €4bn ($4.47bn), according to Shipping Italy.  

The Naples-based group signed a letter of intent with China Merchants for five next-generation pure car and truck carrier and multipurpose vessels of 10,000 CEU each. A separate agreement with Guangzhou Shipyard International, or GSI, covers another five newbuildings of 11,000 CEU each.  

Both designs include additional capacity for containers and rolling cargo. Engineering is expected to take about six months, with deliveries scheduled for 2030 and 2031.

Dario Bocchetti, Grimaldi’s director of R&D, energy and decarbonisation, and Luigi Pacella Grimaldi, automotive intercontinental director, signed the agreements for the group.  Grimaldi also ordered a tenth ferry from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai). Emanuele Grimaldi put the investment at €160m ($179m) and said the vessel would be deployed by Trasmed.  

The ferry follows nine ro-pax vessels ordered from the same yard in April 2025: four for Grimaldi Lines, two for Minoan Lines and three for Finnlines.

Those ships are designed with methanol-capable engines and are due for delivery between 2028 and 2030.  

The latest agreements follow projects outlined at Grimaldi’s Euromed Convention in Sardinia in September.

Emanuele Grimaldi said: “Work is already at an advanced stage on two distinct projects: a new generation of ConRo vessels and a new generation of Multipurpose vessels.”  Separate talks are under way with South Korea’s Hyundai, China Merchants and GSI over another series of G6-class con-ro vessels.

Grimaldi Group is a family-owned Italian shipping and logistics group headquartered in Naples. Trasmed is its Spanish ferry operator, Minoan Lines its Greek subsidiary and Finnlines its Finnish operator, while Grimaldi Lines is a group brand.

GSI is a Chinese shipbuilder, and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) is part of China Merchants Group. 

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