India's Goa signs $527m pact with Dubai energy group ANVI for first LPG terminal

India's Goa government has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based energy and commodities group ANVI for an INR50bn ($527.5m) LPG import and storage terminal at Mormugao Port, the state's first dedicated facility of its kind, according to a company statement.

The Goa LPG Security Terminal and Storage project is planned with a dedicated LPG berth, onshore storage and a buried pipeline linking the berth and terminal. The plan also includes a Goa Institute of LPG and LNG Technology.

ANVI plans to develop the project in two phases. The first would provide about 65,000 tonnes of refrigerated LPG storage, including a ring-fenced reserve of at least 7,500 tonnes, equivalent to around 30 days of Goa's demand.

At full development, the terminal is planned to handle about 3m tonnes of LPG a year and provide around 258,000 cbm of storage, including 230,000 cbm of refrigerated capacity and 28,000 cbm of pressurised storage.

Goa consumes about 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes of LPG annually and currently receives supplies by road, mainly from Mangalore.

The terminal is intended to serve Goa, north Karnataka and south Maharashtra. Coastal tankers could also move LPG to other Indian ports, with ANVI expecting about half of planned throughput to move by sea. The company also envisages shipments to Sri Lanka, the Maldives and East Africa. Space has been reserved for a small-scale LNG facility, subject to separate approvals.

The agreement was signed at the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026 in Panaji in the presence of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. ANVI founder Ashutosh Verma and Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board chief executive Ankit Yadav took part in the signing. A joint working group involving Goa's Department of Industries, the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board, Goa Industrial Development Corporation, Mormugao Port Authority and ANVI is expected to advance the proposal.

The state is to identify potential land, confirm a berth and agree a pipeline corridor before ANVI commissions a detailed project report, safety studies and front-end engineering design.

First-phase construction is expected to take 30 to 36 months after approvals and public consultation. ANVI estimates the completed project could support about 2,450 permanent direct, indirect and induced jobs. At least 80% of permanent direct jobs and 70% of construction jobs are planned for Goans, while the training institute could train up to 500 people a year. The MoU does not create definitive investment obligations. Investment, storage and employment figures remain planning estimates subject to due diligence, approvals and final agreements.