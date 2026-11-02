DP World completes $200m-plus Ecuador terminal expansion

Dubai-based port and logistics group DP World has completed the extension of its Posorja container terminal berth in Ecuador to 800 metres, taking private investment in the latest expansion to more than $200m and raising annual capacity to 1.4m TEU, according to a company statement.

The project added the final 100 metres to a berth that reached 700 metres in April under an earlier $190m investment phase. DP World had targeted completion of the 800-metre berth by the end of 2026.

The terminal has also received a fully electric quay crane with a lifting height of 56 metres and an outreach of 72 metres. The crane can handle loads of up to 65 tonnes per move and is designed for containerships of up to 400 metres in length, with 24 container rows and capacities of 20,000 to 24,000 TEU.

Three hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes have also arrived at Posorja. The units are expected to cut diesel consumption by about 40% compared with conventional equipment and avoid more than 900 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

The new equipment is being commissioned ahead of planned entry into service in early 2027. Once operational, Posorja will have seven quay cranes and 18 yard cranes.

DP World has also added empty-container handling equipment and electric internal terminal vehicles, while increasing electrical connections for refrigerated containers by about 50%. More than $10m is being invested in power supply and operational continuity, alongside solar generation development at the terminal.

Carlos Merino, chief executive of DP World in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said the investment was intended to strengthen Posorja’s ability to handle the largest containerships and support Ecuadorian foreign trade.

DP World opened the deepwater Posorja terminal in 2019 and had invested about $700m in the port since operations began. The company reported revenue of $24.4bn for 2025, while its ports and terminals portfolio handled 93.4m TEU during the year.