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2026 November 2   07:39

accident

Tanzania-flagged cargo ship in abandonment case starts sinking off Cyprus

Ten seafarers were rescued from the Tanzania-flagged general cargo ship AS Dream after it started sinking about 90 nautical miles west of Paphos, Cyprus, on 30 October, according to a statement from the country’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.  

The rescue authority was alerted at 20:15 and activated the national Nearchos search-and-rescue plan, deploying a helicopter, the patrol vessel Ammochostos and the Port and Marine Police rescue boat Pentadaktylos.  

Nearby merchant vessel MSC Hannah III picked up all 10 crew members before transferring them to Pentadaktylos for the voyage to Limassol. All were found to be in good health on arrival.  

A navigational warning issued after the rescue identified AS Dream as an abandoned, semi-submerged and unlit 82-metre general cargo ship that was still sinking. An empty rescue boat was drifting nearby and vessels were warned to keep clear.  

AS Dream had previously been at the centre of a seafarer abandonment case at Ashdod, Israel, which remains listed as unresolved in the ILO/IMO abandonment database.  

The case dates from 1 September 2025 and involved eight seafarers — two Azerbaijanis, one Georgian, three Indians and two Turkish nationals — as well as four months of unpaid wages and shortages of fuel and provisions.  

By December 2025, all eight seafarers had left the vessel or been repatriated. Three crew members initially remained in Israel in connection with a criminal investigation before they were also repatriated, while the ship remained detained by customs authorities at Ashdod.  

The three Indian seafarers were subsequently repatriated and their outstanding wages were paid. The abandonment case nevertheless remains recorded as unresolved.

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