Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel Azini with 23 aboard off Somalia

Armed pirates hijacked Iranian fishing vessel Azini off northeastern Somalia on 29 October with 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali security guards aboard, according to an alert from the Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean (MSCIO).

The vessel was seized at about 0900 UTC. A Puntland Maritime Police Force officer put the attacking group at 12 pirates and placed the hijacking between Bandar Bayla and Hafun in Puntland.

Azini was at 09°42′N 053°55′E at 0400 UTC on 30 October. A later update placed the vessel at 09°47′N 055°45′E as it approached a maritime traffic lane.

The condition of the 23 people aboard remained unknown. MSCIO warned that Azini could potentially be used as a mothership to support further pirate attacks offshore, while the EU’s Operation ATALANTA opened an investigation.

UK Maritime Trade Operations issued Warning 190-26 after receiving verified information that a large fishing vessel had been boarded by unauthorised personnel. Authorities were concerned that the incident could be linked to a Pirate Action Group.

The Joint Maritime Information Center later linked UKMTO Warning 190-26 with MSCIO Alert 161/26, identifying Azini as the vessel involved and locating the incident in the Somali Basin, east-southeast of Socotra.

JMIC assesses the piracy threat around the Somali coast and Somali Basin as moderate, with Pirate Action Group activity still possible. Conditions for small craft operating farther offshore have become more favourable since the end of the southwest monsoon.

Operation ATALANTA is an EU naval mission launched in 2008 with tasks that include deterring and repressing piracy and armed robbery at sea and protecting vulnerable shipping.