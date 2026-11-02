  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel Azini with 23 aboard off Somalia

2026 November 2   07:24

accident

Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel Azini with 23 aboard off Somalia

Armed pirates hijacked Iranian fishing vessel Azini off northeastern Somalia on 29 October with 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali security guards aboard, according to an alert from the Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean (MSCIO).  

The vessel was seized at about 0900 UTC. A Puntland Maritime Police Force officer put the attacking group at 12 pirates and placed the hijacking between Bandar Bayla and Hafun in Puntland.  

Azini was at 09°42′N 053°55′E at 0400 UTC on 30 October. A later update placed the vessel at 09°47′N 055°45′E as it approached a maritime traffic lane.  

The condition of the 23 people aboard remained unknown. MSCIO warned that Azini could potentially be used as a mothership to support further pirate attacks offshore, while the EU’s Operation ATALANTA opened an investigation.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations issued Warning 190-26 after receiving verified information that a large fishing vessel had been boarded by unauthorised personnel. Authorities were concerned that the incident could be linked to a Pirate Action Group.  

The Joint Maritime Information Center later linked UKMTO Warning 190-26 with MSCIO Alert 161/26, identifying Azini as the vessel involved and locating the incident in the Somali Basin, east-southeast of Socotra.  

JMIC assesses the piracy threat around the Somali coast and Somali Basin as moderate, with Pirate Action Group activity still possible. Conditions for small craft operating farther offshore have become more favourable since the end of the southwest monsoon.  

Operation ATALANTA is an EU naval mission launched in 2008 with tasks that include deterring and repressing piracy and armed robbery at sea and protecting vulnerable shipping.

Topics:

piracy

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:24

Singapore carrier Asia Break Bulk signs for four 500-tonne heavy-lift newbuilds

15:34

Hanwha Defense USA wins first US Navy deal for $269m landing ship

15:04

DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

14:37

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six boxships and four car carriers

14:20

French €7.3bn freight canal needs €2.23bn more to open in 2032

13:07

Morocco launches $2.35bn-plus Tanger Med 3 terminal for 2031 opening

12:23

DP World completes $200m-plus Ecuador terminal expansion

11:10

India's Goa signs $527m pact with Dubai energy group ANVI for first LPG terminal

10:07

Grimaldi signs China deals for 10 car carriers and €160m ferry

09:56

Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

08:46

Bureau Veritas launches dedicated cruise technical centre in Miami

08:07

Global newbuilding pipeline hits 10,431 ships after 453 October orders

07:39

Tanzania-flagged cargo ship in abandonment case starts sinking off Cyprus

07:36

US proposes China-linked ship-fee pause to January

07:34

Qatari shipowner Nakilat's LNG carrier hit by unidentified objects in Gulf

06:23

China could launch first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2027

05:58

Russian-linked superyacht costs Italy nearly $11m a year

2026 November 1

06:28

Greek executive elected first woman and first Greek to lead shipbrokers’ institute

04:46

Port Houston launches own ship channel deepening study in Texas

2026 October 31

06:25

India’s Andhra Pradesh courts Korean and Japanese shipbuilders for two hubs

04:36

Dutch province clears funding for new maritime service port near Urk

2026 October 30

18:06

Port of Gothenburg almost doubles intermodal yard capacity with 5% more space

17:36

Bunker fuel prices at the port of Kavkaz rose by 3–5% over the week

17:16

WinGD signs first licence with South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Engine

17:06

Rauma Marine Constructions launches third of four navy corvettes

16:52

India sets six-month DPR deadline for $4bn Thoothukudi shipyard with HD Hyundai

16:41

Rederi AB Veritas Tankers linked to order for up to six chemical tankers in China

16:31

Thirteen groups urge IMO to block LNG rewards under shipping net-zero rules

16:20

Damen wins Lithuanian Navy pollution-response vessel order

16:10

European inland ports press EU for drought safeguards in climate law

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news