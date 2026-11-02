Qatari shipowner Nakilat's LNG carrier hit by unidentified objects in Gulf

Qatari shipowner Nakilat's LNG carrier Al Mayeda was hit by unidentified objects while transiting the Arabian Gulf on the evening of 30 October, according to a company statement.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel remained operational after the strike. None of the crew was injured and no environmental impact was recorded.

There were 25 people on board, including six Indian nationals, and all crew members were safe. Nakilat said the impact was still being assessed and that it remained in direct coordination with the vessel, its crew and maritime security authorities in the region. The company did not identify the objects involved or attribute responsibility.

Qatar's foreign ministry said the relevant authorities had opened an investigation to establish the circumstances and identify those responsible.

UK Maritime Trade Operations recorded a separate attack at 1800 UTC on 30 October about 40 nautical miles south of Lavan Island, Iran. Warning 188-26 said an unnamed vessel was hit on the port side by an unknown projectile, causing a fire. The crew was safe and no environmental impact was reported.

UKMTO did not identify that vessel as Al Mayeda, so its warning cannot be treated as an official confirmation that the two accounts concern the same ship.

Nakilat, formally Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited, is a Qatar-based maritime transport company focused on LNG shipping and related marine services. Its fleet includes LNG carriers serving Qatar's gas export trade.