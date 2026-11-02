Morocco launches $2.35bn-plus Tanger Med 3 terminal for 2031 opening

Morocco has launched the Tanger Med 3 container terminal project, which will add 4.5m TEU of annual capacity and is due to receive its first ships in mid-2031, according to a Royal Office statement.

The development west of Tanger Med 2 will include 1,200 metres of quay and 3,000 metres of breakwaters. Initial annual capacity of 4.5m TEU could eventually rise to 5m TEU. Tanger Med is to invest MAD8bn ($811m) in marine infrastructure.

Public investment has also been put at more than €730m ($816m), while private concessionaires are expected to invest more than €1.4bn ($1.56bn), taking combined investment above €2.1bn ($2.35bn).

The project was publicly announced on 28 October 2026. A concession agreement with APM Terminals MedPort Tangier was signed on 31 July and approved under Moroccan government decree No 2.26.743 on 9 September.

The construction contract was awarded to a Moroccan consortium following an international tender. Moroccan civil engineering and construction group SGTM has confirmed its participation without disclosing the scope or value of its package.

Work was scheduled to begin at the end of October 2026. Tanger Med 3 forms part of a wider expansion that also includes an eastern extension of Tanger Med 2 and additional passenger and truck facilities.

The projects could lift the complex’s container capacity to close to 20m TEU a year. Tanger Med handled 11.1m TEU in 2025, up 8.4%.

Tanger Med Port Authority manages Tanger Med 1, Tanger Med 2 and the complex’s passenger and ro-ro facilities within Morocco’s Tanger Med Group.

APM Terminals is part of Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk. APM Terminals MedPort Tangier operates a terminal at Tanger Med 2 that has been in service since 2019. Moroccan group SGTM specialises in civil engineering and construction.