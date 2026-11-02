Global newbuilding pipeline hits 10,431 ships after 453 October orders

The global newbuilding pipeline reached 10,431 ships totalling 592.3m dwt at the end of October after 453 new orders were added during the month, according to New-Ships.

The database also recorded 67 vessel deliveries in October. The 10,431-ship total includes vessels on firm order, under option or covered by letters of intent, meaning it should not be read as a tally of firm contracts alone.

The pipeline increased from 10,159 ships and 585.8m dwt at the end of September, adding 272 vessels and about 6.6m dwt during October.

Containerships were the largest segment by vessel count at the end of October, with 2,426 ships, narrowly ahead of 2,421 tankers.

Bulk carriers accounted for 1,732 vessels, followed by 866 gas carriers and 821 offshore vessels.

October additions included 155 containerships, 86 tankers, 73 bulk carriers, 49 gas carriers and 38 offshore vessels.

Tankers remained the largest segment by deadweight at 259.8m dwt, followed by bulk carriers at 181.6m dwt and containerships at 89.9m dwt.

New-Ships is a maritime analysis and research platform covering global newbuilding orders and shipyard activity. It has tracked confirmed and expected ship orders since 2015 and updates its database daily.