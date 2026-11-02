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2026 November 2   14:20

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French €7.3bn freight canal needs €2.23bn more to open in 2032

France’s 107-km Canal Seine-Nord Europe needs €2.23bn ($2.49bn) in additional funding to meet its planned 2032 opening, according to a French National Assembly filing.  

French National Rally lawmaker Matthieu Marchio, who represents Nord’s 16th constituency, asked the transport minister how the funding gap would be covered and whether financing pressure could delay completion of the €7.3bn ($8.15bn) project.  

France’s Cour des comptes put construction costs at €7.347bn ($8.20bn) excluding VAT in April, 63% above the €4.5bn ($5.03bn) estimate when the project company was established in 2017. The figure compares with €5.1bn ($5.70bn) under the 2019 financing agreement.  

More than €2.2bn ($2.46bn) still requires financing, while borrowing costs could push the total project bill above €10bn ($11.17bn) excluding VAT.  Société du Canal Seine-Nord Europe, or SCSNE, set the revised project cost at €7.3bn ($8.15bn) in January, citing the longer construction schedule, inflation and changes in technical and environmental standards. The planned opening was moved from 2028 to 2032.  

Under the 2019 financing structure, the French state and participating local authorities were each expected to provide about €1.1bn ($1.23bn). A further €868m ($969m) of EU Connecting Europe Facility funding had been secured through the end of 2027.  

The canal will run from Compiègne in Oise to Aubencheul-au-Bac in Nord and form the central missing link in the Seine-Scheldt inland waterway network. It is designed for vessels and pushed convoys up to 185 metres long and 11.4 metres wide carrying up to 4,400 tonnes.  SCSNE forecasts annual traffic of about 17m tonnes five to 10 years after opening, including 12m to 13m tonnes travelling the full route, compared with 2m to 3m tonnes on the Canal du Nord today.  

Construction is continuing. Work on a multimodal platform at Ribécourt-Dreslincourt began on 26 October, with Eiffage Route holding the contract and CCI Hauts-de-France due to operate the facility.  

A consortium led by Spie Batignolles Valérian and including NGE and Besix won a €662m ($739m) contract in 2026 for the 18-km Compiègne-Passel section. A Bouygues Travaux Publics-led Canalieau consortium secured a separate €440m ($491m) contract for the Somme canal bridge.  

SCSNE is a French local public body established to design and build Canal Seine-Nord Europe. Once completed, the infrastructure is due to be transferred to Voies navigables de France, France’s state waterway operator, for operation and maintenance.

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