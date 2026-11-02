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2026 November 2   14:37

shipbuilding

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six boxships and four car carriers

Chinese carrier Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six containerships and four car carriers under two long-term leasing programmes as it expands capacity for mainline container services and vehicle exports, according to an official filing.

The latest proposal covers four 7,000-TEU containerships, two 14,000-TEU containerships and two 7,000-CEU car carriers on leases of up to 20 years.  

The eight-vessel programme carries a maximum commitment of RMB 10.3bn ($1.55bn), including RMB 3.9bn ($585.5m) for the four 7,000-TEU ships, RMB 4bn ($600.5m) for the two 14,000-TEU vessels and RMB 2.4bn ($360.3m) for the two car carriers.  

The figures include lease payments and any end-of-lease purchase price. The eight vessels would be newbuildings acquired and owned by financial leasing companies. 

The board approved the proposal on 28 October, with shareholders due to vote on 17 November.  The plan follows a separate programme approved by shareholders on 26 October to lease two 7,000-CEU LNG dual-fuel car carriers for up to 20 years, with total lease payments capped at $480m.  If both programmes proceed in full, Ningbo Ocean Shipping will add six containerships and four car carriers.  

The 14,000-TEU ships are intended for high-capacity trunk routes and slot cooperation, while the 7,000-TEU ships are earmarked for regional and medium-distance trades. The 7,000-CEU vessels are intended to support Chinese vehicle exports.  

Ningbo Ocean Shipping entered the car-carrier market in August using chartered LNG dual-fuel vessel Clean Star, which loaded more than 5,400 new-energy vehicles at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port before sailing for Europe.  

Ningbo Ocean Shipping was established in Ningbo in 1992. At the end of June, it operated 109 containerships across 43 routes, with about 140 weekly sailings serving 53 ports.  Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Co Ltd is the carrier’s controlling shareholder, holding 77.90% directly and indirectly following an August 2026 share placement.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

shipbuilding

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