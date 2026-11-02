  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

2026 November 2   15:04

shipping

DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

Dubai logistics group DP World will launch a new weekly China–Africa shipping service in late November 2026, linking Chinese export hubs with Tanzania and Mozambique, according to a company statement.  

The China Africa Link will run Shanghai–Ningbo–Nansha–Port Klang Westport in Malaysia–Dar es Salaam in Tanzania–Maputo in Mozambique–Singapore–Shanghai. The service will be operated by DP World’s Shipping Solutions AMEA business.  

The new link is intended to add shipping capacity and routing options between China and East and Southern Africa. Cargoes are expected to include machinery, electronics, construction materials and automotive components from China, as well as African exports including agricultural products, minerals and other commodities.  

DP World said the service forms part of its Connected Trade Corridors approach, which combines marine services, ports and inland transport.  

The launch comes alongside DP World’s $165m expansion of its Maputo container terminal, which is designed to more than double handling capacity. The company has also committed more than $500m to modernising the Port of Dar es Salaam.  

DP World Limited was incorporated in 2006 as a company limited by shares with the Registrar of Companies of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Topics:

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:24

Singapore carrier Asia Break Bulk signs for four 500-tonne heavy-lift newbuilds

15:34

Hanwha Defense USA wins first US Navy deal for $269m landing ship

14:37

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six boxships and four car carriers

14:20

French €7.3bn freight canal needs €2.23bn more to open in 2032

13:07

Morocco launches $2.35bn-plus Tanger Med 3 terminal for 2031 opening

12:23

DP World completes $200m-plus Ecuador terminal expansion

11:10

India's Goa signs $527m pact with Dubai energy group ANVI for first LPG terminal

10:07

Grimaldi signs China deals for 10 car carriers and €160m ferry

09:56

Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

08:46

Bureau Veritas launches dedicated cruise technical centre in Miami

08:07

Global newbuilding pipeline hits 10,431 ships after 453 October orders

07:39

Tanzania-flagged cargo ship in abandonment case starts sinking off Cyprus

07:36

US proposes China-linked ship-fee pause to January

07:34

Qatari shipowner Nakilat's LNG carrier hit by unidentified objects in Gulf

07:24

Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel Azini with 23 aboard off Somalia

06:23

China could launch first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2027

05:58

Russian-linked superyacht costs Italy nearly $11m a year

2026 November 1

06:28

Greek executive elected first woman and first Greek to lead shipbrokers’ institute

04:46

Port Houston launches own ship channel deepening study in Texas

2026 October 31

06:25

India’s Andhra Pradesh courts Korean and Japanese shipbuilders for two hubs

04:36

Dutch province clears funding for new maritime service port near Urk

2026 October 30

18:06

Port of Gothenburg almost doubles intermodal yard capacity with 5% more space

17:36

Bunker fuel prices at the port of Kavkaz rose by 3–5% over the week

17:16

WinGD signs first licence with South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Engine

17:06

Rauma Marine Constructions launches third of four navy corvettes

16:52

India sets six-month DPR deadline for $4bn Thoothukudi shipyard with HD Hyundai

16:41

Rederi AB Veritas Tankers linked to order for up to six chemical tankers in China

16:31

Thirteen groups urge IMO to block LNG rewards under shipping net-zero rules

16:20

Damen wins Lithuanian Navy pollution-response vessel order

16:10

European inland ports press EU for drought safeguards in climate law

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news