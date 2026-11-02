DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

Dubai logistics group DP World will launch a new weekly China–Africa shipping service in late November 2026, linking Chinese export hubs with Tanzania and Mozambique, according to a company statement.

The China Africa Link will run Shanghai–Ningbo–Nansha–Port Klang Westport in Malaysia–Dar es Salaam in Tanzania–Maputo in Mozambique–Singapore–Shanghai. The service will be operated by DP World’s Shipping Solutions AMEA business.

The new link is intended to add shipping capacity and routing options between China and East and Southern Africa. Cargoes are expected to include machinery, electronics, construction materials and automotive components from China, as well as African exports including agricultural products, minerals and other commodities.

DP World said the service forms part of its Connected Trade Corridors approach, which combines marine services, ports and inland transport.

The launch comes alongside DP World’s $165m expansion of its Maputo container terminal, which is designed to more than double handling capacity. The company has also committed more than $500m to modernising the Port of Dar es Salaam.

DP World Limited was incorporated in 2006 as a company limited by shares with the Registrar of Companies of the Dubai International Financial Centre.