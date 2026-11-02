Hanwha Defense USA wins first US Navy deal for $269m landing ship

Hanwha Defense USA has been selected as the first shipbuilder under TOTE Services’ Vessel Construction Manager contract to build a $269 million Medium Landing Ship for the US Navy and Marine Corps at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, marking HDUSA’s first US Navy shipbuilding contract, according to a company statement.

The contract covers one LSM and includes options for three additional vessels. Construction is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2027. Hanwha acquired Philly Shipyard in 2024 and has since invested in its workforce and technology to prepare the yard for US Navy and other federal work. HDUSA personnel have been working in Philadelphia since early 2026 to prepare the shipyard for naval construction.

“Hanwha looks forward to working with TOTE Services to ensure an on-time and on-budget delivery,” HDUSA president and chief executive Michael Coulter said.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard has already built and delivered four National Security Multi-Mission Vessels under the Vessel Construction Manager model with TOTE Services.

“We will leverage that experience to deliver the LSM to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps,” HDUSA senior vice president of program management Tim Glinatsis said.

TOTE Services president Jeff Dixon said the competitive process secured terms for the government and shipyard build positions that allow construction to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027.

“This award shows the speed at which the VCM model can move from RFP to contract,” Dixon said. HDUSA is also in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in Hanwha Philly Shipyard. TOTE Services’ $2.2 billion Vessel Construction Manager contract supports the Navy and Marine Corps’ planned 35-ship LSM fleet.

The programme’s first vessel is expected to be delivered in 2030. Hanwha Defense USA is a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace and operates in the US defence and industrial sector.

TOTE Services is a US maritime services company specialising in vessel construction management.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a US shipbuilder focused on ocean-going merchant vessels and has delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going US Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.