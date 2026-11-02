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2026 November 2   16:24

shipbuilding

Singapore carrier Asia Break Bulk signs for four 500-tonne heavy-lift newbuilds

Singapore-based Asia Break Bulk has signed long-term agreements with Schoeller Holdings for four 12,600-dwt multipurpose project cargo newbuilds, according to a company statement.  

The Octopus-type vessels will each be equipped with two 250-tonne cranes capable of tandem lifts of up to 500 tonnes, giving the carrier new purpose-built tonnage for heavy and oversized cargoes. 

The ships, designed by CSSC-SDARI, will have a single box-shaped hold more than 89 metres long and a bridge-forward configuration providing additional deck space. They are designed for a service speed of 15 knots and will have ice class 1A.  

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in October 2028, with three sister ships to follow.  

Asia Break Bulk general manager Maximilian Fischer said customers were increasingly seeking shorter transit times and direct access to ports and destinations with draft and infrastructure limitations.  “While it’s not easy for smaller MPP vessels to compete with larger ships in terms of economies of scale, they offer distinct advantages in flexibility, accessibility and operational efficiency,” Fischer said.  He said the ships are intended to carry long, heavy and complex cargoes directly beyond conventional liner hubs, reducing transshipments and intermediate cargo handling.  

Schoeller Holdings is the project partner for the four-vessel programme and is supporting fleet building and financing.

Columbia Shipmanagement is supervising construction and will take responsibility for technical and crew management once the vessels enter service.  

Asia Break Bulk was founded in Singapore in 2006 and is the carrier brand of Hamburg-based COLI Group. It operates breakbulk, heavy-lift and project cargo services and plans to use the new ships in worldwide tramp trades.  

COLI Group combines breakbulk and project cargo brokerage, freight forwarding and carrier activities through an international network.  

Schoeller Holdings is Asia Break Bulk’s partner in the newbuilding programme, with activities covering fleet development and financing.  

Columbia Shipmanagement provides shipmanagement services and is participating in the project through newbuilding supervision and future technical and crew management.  

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