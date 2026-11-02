Dutch port tech firm PortXchange adds emissions forecasting and simulations

Dutch maritime technology company PortXchange is expanding its EmissionInsider platform with emissions forecasting, scenario modelling, multimodal monitoring and AI-assisted decarbonisation planning, according to a company statement.

The expansion will allow ports to assess how operational changes and major investments could affect emissions before decisions are made, moving the platform beyond retrospective emissions reporting.

PortXchange is extending EmissionInsider beyond vessel emissions to include trucks, rail movements and cargo-handling equipment, giving ports a combined view of emissions generated by different transport and terminal activities.

The expanded platform will comprise four products: Emission Report, Emission Dashboard, Emission Simulations and Emission Strategy.

Emission Report will provide structured reporting for ports with different levels of data availability, while Emission Dashboard will support more frequent monitoring of port activity and emissions and allow teams to track progress against reduction targets.

The forecasting function is being developed to anticipate short-term emissions changes. Weather disruption and changes in vessel schedules, for example, can increase waiting times at berth or anchorage and add to emissions.

Emission Simulations will allow ports to test the potential effects of investments and operational measures before committing resources. Scenarios can include shore power, electrification of port equipment, changes to vessel speed limits and higher traffic volumes.

“Ports are under pressure to spend millions on decarbonisation, but how many can confidently say which investments will make the biggest difference?” managing director and co-founder Sjoerd de Jager said. “We cannot keep asking ports to make expensive decisions based on assumptions. They need evidence before the money is spent.”

Emission Strategy will add AI-assisted support for ports developing or reviewing decarbonisation plans, with priorities based on individual operations, emissions profiles and objectives. The new functions will be introduced progressively, with ports able to select individual products and tailor configurations and data integrations to their operations.

PortXchange Products B.V. is a Rotterdam-based maritime technology company developing digital systems for port operations and emissions management. Its portfolio also includes Synchronizer, a collaborative planning system for port calls, and customised digital solutions for ports, terminals and inland operators.