Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reroute India-Europe service via Suez

Danish liner Maersk and German carrier Hapag-Lloyd will shift their joint India-Europe Gemini service from the Cape of Good Hope route to the Red Sea and Suez Canal from 4 November, according to a company statement.

The first westbound sailing on the revised route will be the Liberia-flagged Atlanta Express, voyage 644W, departing Salalah, Oman, on 4 November. Maersk designates the service ME1, while Hapag-Lloyd calls it the Indian Ocean Service, or IOS.

The first eastbound sailing will be operated by the Liberia-flagged Savannah Express, voyage 644E, from Tangier, Morocco.

The carriers list different departure dates: Maersk gives 13 November, while Hapag-Lloyd gives 12 November and says departure dates are approximate and subject to operational conditions.

The revised rotation covers Mundra and Nhava Sheva in India, Salalah in Oman, the Suez Canal, Tangier, Rotterdam, Wilhelmshaven, Hamburg and London, followed by Algeciras and Tangier before returning through Suez and Salalah to Mundra.

The move forms part of a phased restoration of Gemini services through the Red Sea and Suez Canal after services had been routed around southern Africa. The partners returned the ME11 service, designated IMX by Hapag-Lloyd, to the Suez route in February 2026.

Further routing decisions will depend on security conditions and operational stability in the Red Sea, with crew, vessel and cargo safety remaining the priority.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group active in ocean transport, logistics services and container terminals. Its Ocean fleet comprised 336 owned vessels and 403 chartered vessels at the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German container shipping company. It operated 300 container ships with combined capacity of about 2.5m TEU as of 30 June 2026.

Gemini Cooperation is the operational partnership between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. It began operations on 1 February 2025 with a network planned around about 340 vessels and 3.7m TEU of capacity.