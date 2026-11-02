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2026 November 2   17:06

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Three development banks consider $110m for Turkish vehicle terminal expansion

Three development banks are considering up to $110m of financing for a $157m expansion of Autoport, a vehicle and general cargo terminal on Turkey’s Gulf of Izmit, according to an AIIB project document.  

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering up to $50m, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation are each weighing loans of up to $30m.  

The financing has not been fully approved. EBRD disclosed Project 55567 on 28 October, with the proposed senior loan still at the exploratory stage pending concept review and approval listed for 2 December.  

AIIB disclosed Project 001089 on the same day, with concept review scheduled for 3 November. IFC disclosed Project 49619 on 1 September and lists the proposed financing as pending approval. IFC could also provide up to $2m of indicative expected potential exposure for interest-rate swaps.  

The project will extend Autoport’s berth from 656 metres to 850 metres, allowing three vessels to be handled simultaneously instead of two.  The terminal yard will expand to 394,058 square metres, while parking capacity will rise from 13,000 vehicles, including satellite areas, to 21,000.  

Annual vehicle-handling capacity is expected to increase from 650,000 car equivalent units to about 1.1m CEU. General cargo capacity will rise from 2m tonnes to 2.5m tonnes.  

The works include dredging, reclamation of 132,441 square metres, reinforcement of the existing pier to meet updated seismic requirements, a jetty extension, a Ro-Ro ramp, new buildings, warehouses and supporting infrastructure.  Construction started in July 2026.

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change granted environmental impact assessment approval in July 2025 under EIA file 44557.  Current yard occupancy is about 72%, while berth occupancy is about 75%.  

Autoport Liman Isletmeleri AS has operated since 2008 at Yenikoy in Kocaeli province. Its existing terminal covers about 243,000 square metres and has two 328-metre berths.  Turkish logistics and shipping group Arkas Holding owns 80% of Autoport. Ayhan Zeytinoglu and Adnan Zeytinoglu each hold 10%.

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