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2026 November 2   18:06

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World Bank says ports can boost capacity by cutting non-cargo ship time

Containerships spend 46.5% of their time in port on activities outside cargo handling, leaving terminals scope to raise capacity through better planning and operations without expanding infrastructure, according to a new World Bank guide.  

The Container Terminal Performance Improvement Guide, published on 30 October 2026, found that cargo operations accounted for 53.5% of total port time based on 2025 port-call data.  

The remaining 46.5% covered arrival procedures, waiting for a berth, idle time alongside and departure processes.  

Containerships spent an average 12.3 hours waiting for a berth, while arrival processes accounted for 16.4 hours overall. After berthing, an average 2.1 hours elapsed before the first container move and another 2.3 hours passed between the final move and release of the mooring lines.  

The guide says improving crane productivity alone will not remove bottlenecks elsewhere in a terminal, including yards, gates, equipment availability and labour deployment.  It recommends more dynamic berth planning, closer coordination with shipping lines, preventive equipment maintenance and more flexible labour deployment. Shared pools of cargo-handling equipment can increase productivity by 10% to 20%.  

Average global container terminal capacity utilisation stood at 72.2% in 2025 and is expected to reach 73.1% by 2030. Congestion risk increases above 70% utilisation and rises sharply beyond 80%, although workable levels vary between terminals.  

The guide also says automation should target a clearly identified operational constraint rather than be introduced without a defined performance problem.  

The study is World Bank Report No. 216749 and is linked to Project ID P509479. It was supported by a $200,000 analytical-work grant under the Quality Infrastructure Investment Partnership.  

The World Bank comprises the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association and is owned by 189 member countries.  

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