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2026 November 3   08:59

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UAE port operator AD Ports Group names TAQA executive as new chief executive

UAE port and logistics operator AD Ports Group has appointed Dr Afif Saif Al Yafei as group chief executive, succeeding Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, who had led the company since 2014, according to a company statement.

Al Yafei joins from TAQA Transmission, where he served as chief executive and led a major national infrastructure business, overseeing growth in its asset base and capital investment programme.  He has more than two decades of executive experience across the infrastructure, utilities and industrial sectors, covering business transformation, operational excellence, investment and international growth.  Al Yafei previously held senior leadership positions at Tabreed and ADNOC Gas. His experience also includes strategy, governance, corporate development, digital transformation and national talent development, and he serves on several corporate boards.  

AD Ports Group chairman Shadi Malak said: “Dr. Afif brings extensive experience leading major infrastructure and industrial businesses, together with a strong understanding of the strategic and operational demands of complex organisations. His expertise in growth, investment, governance and organisational development will support AD Ports Group as it builds on its strong foundations and enters its next phase of development.”  

During Al Shamisi’s tenure, AD Ports Group developed from a local port operator into an integrated global trade and logistics business. It now has a presence in more than 50 countries across five continents and operates 40 terminals.  

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based integrated trade and logistics group with activities spanning ports and related logistics businesses.  

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