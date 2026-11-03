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2026 November 3   09:23

shipbuilding

Nakilat names nine gas carriers at three South Korean yards

Qatari shipowner Nakilat has named nine new gas carriers at three South Korean yards, including five LNG carriers tied to a 25-ship programme for QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term charters, according to a company statement.

The vessels are seven LNG carriers — Al Ghuwair, Al Jazi, Al Mirzam, Maqdeem, Al Nasraniya, Energy Vigour and Energy Voyager — and two LPG/ammonia carriers, Energy South and Energy East.  Five of the LNG carriers are part of Nakilat’s programme for 25 conventional-size LNG carriers at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.

All 25 will be fully owned and operated by Nakilat and chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements. The 174,000-cbm ships comprise 17 newbuildings at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and eight at Hanwha Ocean.  

The other two LNG carriers and the two LPG/ammonia carriers belong to a separate six-vessel programme at HD Hyundai Samho. That order comprises two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers and four 88,000-cbm LPG/ammonia carriers for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

The first vessel in that programme, the 88,000-cbm Energy North, was scheduled to enter service on 2 October 2026.  

“The naming of these nine vessels represents tangible progress in Nakilat’s long-term investment in expanding its fleet,” chief executive Abdullah Al Sulaiti said. He said the QatarEnergy partnership supports transport requirements for the North Field expansion projects.  

Established in 2004, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) also provides ship repair, fabrication, ship agency, towage and other marine support services. QatarEnergy is Qatar’s state-owned public energy corporation.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilder headquartered in Ulsan, while HD Hyundai Samho Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilder based in Yeongam.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company headquartered in Geoje.

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Hanwha

HD Hyundai

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