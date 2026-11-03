ONE adds war risk surcharges for Bulgaria, Georgia and Romania

Singapore-headquartered container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE) will introduce war risk surcharges on shipments involving Bulgaria, Georgia and Romania from 8 November 2026, according to a company statement.

ONE issued two customer advisories on 2 November, one covering Bulgaria and Georgia and a separate notice for Romania. Both use the designation War Risk Surcharge (WRC) and set 8 November as the effective date.

The move comes days after French container carrier CMA CGM introduced a separate $35 per TEU War Risk Surcharge for cargo moving to and from Black Sea countries. The charge takes effect from 9 November for most trades.

CMA CGM linked the surcharge to additional operating costs after the Joint War Committee expanded its Listed Areas in the Black Sea in September.

ONE was established in 2017 and operates more than 280 vessels with total capacity of about 2.2 million TEU. Its network comprises more than 165 services across 120 countries.