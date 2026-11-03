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2026 November 3   10:30

bunkering

1,942 alternative-fuel ships outpace port bunkering, Lloyd’s Register warns

A global orderbook of 1,942 alternative-fuel-capable ships is outpacing the port infrastructure needed to fuel them, according to a Lloyd’s Register statement.  

The ships represented 47% of global orderbook tonnage in January 2026. LNG bunkering was available at 222 ports, compared with 25 actively offering methanol, while 385 methanol-capable and 45 ammonia-capable vessels were on order.  

“The fleet is moving faster than the infrastructure needed to support it,” said Kamran Ul Haq, senior vice president of LR Ports Advisory.  The mismatch means fuel choice and trading strategy can no longer be considered separately, with owners needing to assess whether their chosen fuel will be available at the ports their vessels will actually use.  

LNG already has a near-global bunkering network, while biofuel blends can largely use existing bunker infrastructure. LR’s Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis and Advisory Service recorded drop-in biofuel deliveries at 90 ports worldwide over the previous 12 months. The 13 leading ports accounted for 77.5% of recorded bunker quantities, with Singapore alone representing more than a quarter.  

Methanol remains available at a smaller group of ports, while hydrogen is concentrated mainly in short-sea and demonstration projects.  

The study treated Ulsan, South Korea, as the only port to have completed commercial ammonia bunkering after Lotte Fine Chemical supplied 600 tonnes to Antwerpen on 23 April. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries built the ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.  

On 13 October, 1,000 tonnes of green ammonia were supplied ship-to-ship to CMB.TECH’s 210,000-dwt Mineral Europa at Zhoushan, China.  Owners ordered 590 merchant and leisure vessels capable of operating on alternative fuels in 2025, totalling 45.5m gt.  

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is a UK private limited company providing classification, compliance and advisory services to the marine and offshore sectors and is owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a UK registered charity. 

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