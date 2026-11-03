  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Global naval shipbuilding value jumps 50% in two years to $122bn

2026 November 3   11:10

shipbuilding

Global naval shipbuilding value jumps 50% in two years to $122bn

The value of global military and paramilitary shipbuilding rose by about 50% over two years to more than $122bn in 2024 and 2025, compared with $82bn in 2022 and 2023, according to Euronaval’s World Defence Shipbuilding 2026 study.  

Shipbuilding output by tonnage increased from nearly 1m tonnes to about 1.5m tonnes over the same period.  The study covers military, paramilitary and auxiliary vessels of more than 200 tonnes delivered during the two-year period. The figures therefore measure completed shipbuilding output rather than the global orderbook.  

Detailed tables put total 2024-2025 production at 1.47m tonnes with an assessed value of $123.93bn, compared with $84.47bn in 2022-2023. Euronaval uses the rounded figures of more than $122bn and $82bn in its headline analysis.  

China accounted for 636,208 tonnes of vessels valued at $45.98bn, more than twice the 270,509 tonnes produced by US shipbuilders, valued at $26.79bn. Russia ranked third with 149,056 tonnes worth $10.83bn.  

Production of nuclear-powered attack submarines increased from six units in 2022-2023 to 17 in 2024-2025, with the latter valued at $27.3bn.  Conventional submarine production rose from 11 to 18 units, worth $8.5bn.  Destroyer production increased to 22 or 24 vessels in 2024-2025, depending on national classification, with combined tonnage of about 161,000 tonnes and a value of $25bn, compared with 13 vessels in the previous two-year period.  

Naval Group chief executive Pierre-Eric Pommellet, who is also president of French maritime industry association GICAN and Euronaval, cited the figures at Euronaval’s opening conference in Paris on 2 November.  

“For 30 years, many of us treated the sea as given, open, safe, free — a place where commerce just flowed,” Pommellet said. “This era is now over.”  

Naval Group is a French naval defence group that designs, builds, integrates, supports and upgrades submarines and surface ships, as well as their systems and equipment. It recorded 2024 revenue of €4.355bn ($4.88bn) and an average workforce of 16,722 full-time-equivalent employees.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:54

ZIM launches new China-Los Angeles express service

15:14

Kazakh and Azerbaijani state groups sign Caspian ferry and Baku terminal deals

14:41

Poland opens first $304m offshore wind installation terminal at Gdansk port

14:32

Malaysian cable firm OMS raises $1.03bn for four cable-laying newbuilds

14:31

Belgian bulker completes Australia's first green ammonia bunkering at Port Hedland

14:21

World's first dual-fuel ammonia carrier bunkers green ammonia in South Korea

14:05

Alternative-fuel ship orders jump 57% as LNG dominates 2026 tally

13:32

Wärtsilä converts three Chevron LNG carriers to cut methane slip

13:02

Gothenburg port keeps container throughput flat at 698,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

12:50

K Line targets 30 alternative-fuel car carriers by 2030

12:20

Indian Navy rescues 20 from hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia

11:40

BIMCO adopts retrofit addendum to split costs and fuel savings

10:30

1,942 alternative-fuel ships outpace port bunkering, Lloyd’s Register warns

10:09

ONE adds war risk surcharges for Bulgaria, Georgia and Romania

09:23

Nakilat names nine gas carriers at three South Korean yards

08:59

UAE port operator AD Ports Group names TAQA executive as new chief executive

2026 November 2

18:06

World Bank says ports can boost capacity by cutting non-cargo ship time

17:16

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reroute India-Europe service via Suez

17:06

Three development banks consider $110m for Turkish vehicle terminal expansion

16:44

Dutch port tech firm PortXchange adds emissions forecasting and simulations

16:24

Singapore carrier Asia Break Bulk signs for four 500-tonne heavy-lift newbuilds

15:34

Hanwha Defense USA wins first US Navy deal for $269m landing ship

15:04

DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

14:37

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six boxships and four car carriers

14:20

French €7.3bn freight canal needs €2.23bn more to open in 2032

13:07

Morocco launches $2.35bn-plus Tanger Med 3 terminal for 2031 opening

12:23

DP World completes $200m-plus Ecuador terminal expansion

11:10

India's Goa signs $527m pact with Dubai energy group ANVI for first LPG terminal

10:07

Grimaldi signs China deals for 10 car carriers and €160m ferry

09:56

Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news