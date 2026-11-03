Global naval shipbuilding value jumps 50% in two years to $122bn

The value of global military and paramilitary shipbuilding rose by about 50% over two years to more than $122bn in 2024 and 2025, compared with $82bn in 2022 and 2023, according to Euronaval’s World Defence Shipbuilding 2026 study.

Shipbuilding output by tonnage increased from nearly 1m tonnes to about 1.5m tonnes over the same period. The study covers military, paramilitary and auxiliary vessels of more than 200 tonnes delivered during the two-year period. The figures therefore measure completed shipbuilding output rather than the global orderbook.

Detailed tables put total 2024-2025 production at 1.47m tonnes with an assessed value of $123.93bn, compared with $84.47bn in 2022-2023. Euronaval uses the rounded figures of more than $122bn and $82bn in its headline analysis.

China accounted for 636,208 tonnes of vessels valued at $45.98bn, more than twice the 270,509 tonnes produced by US shipbuilders, valued at $26.79bn. Russia ranked third with 149,056 tonnes worth $10.83bn.

Production of nuclear-powered attack submarines increased from six units in 2022-2023 to 17 in 2024-2025, with the latter valued at $27.3bn. Conventional submarine production rose from 11 to 18 units, worth $8.5bn. Destroyer production increased to 22 or 24 vessels in 2024-2025, depending on national classification, with combined tonnage of about 161,000 tonnes and a value of $25bn, compared with 13 vessels in the previous two-year period.

Naval Group chief executive Pierre-Eric Pommellet, who is also president of French maritime industry association GICAN and Euronaval, cited the figures at Euronaval’s opening conference in Paris on 2 November.

“For 30 years, many of us treated the sea as given, open, safe, free — a place where commerce just flowed,” Pommellet said. “This era is now over.”

Naval Group is a French naval defence group that designs, builds, integrates, supports and upgrades submarines and surface ships, as well as their systems and equipment. It recorded 2024 revenue of €4.355bn ($4.88bn) and an average workforce of 16,722 full-time-equivalent employees.