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2026 November 3   11:40

shipbuilding

BIMCO adopts retrofit addendum to split costs and fuel savings

A new BIMCO addendum gives shipowners and charterers a standard framework for sharing the costs and benefits of energy-saving retrofits during time charters, according to the association.  

BIMCO’s Documentary Committee adopted the Energy Saving Device Retrofit Addendum 2026 on October 8, with the instrument made available on October 21.  The framework targets a commercial mismatch that can discourage investment in vessel upgrades.

Owners may fund the purchase and installation of equipment while charterers receive some or all of the resulting fuel savings and operational benefits during the charter period.  

“The new addendum addresses a long-standing commercial challenge,” said Stinne Taiger Ivø, BIMCO’s deputy secretary general and director of contractual affairs.  

Rather than imposing a fixed formula, the technology-neutral addendum allows owners and charterers to determine how installation costs, expenses and time, maintenance, calibration and repair costs, fuel savings, environmental attributes and performance-based economic benefits are divided.  

It can cover relatively simple energy-saving devices as well as more complex systems whose performance depends on operating conditions, vessel configuration or interaction with other onboard equipment.  

The addendum also includes an optional performance assessment regime. Parties can agree a Performance Assessment Protocol in Schedule II covering the baseline, assessment methodology and benefit-sharing mechanism for the technology being installed.  

The framework allows parties to allocate rights to credits, allowances, certificates and similar benefits arising under existing or future environmental schemes rather than tying the contract to individual regulations.  

BIMCO is a non-profit international shipping association founded in 1905. It has about 2,100 members in 120 countries representing about 64% of world shipping tonnage and develops standard maritime contracts and clauses.

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vessel conversion

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