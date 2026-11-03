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2026 November 3   12:20

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Indian Navy rescues 20 from hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia

The Indian Navy freed Iranian fishing vessel Azini and rescued all 20 crew members after a 48-hour anti-piracy operation off northeastern Somalia, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.  

The operation was completed on 2 November with support from the Indian Air Force. None of the 20 rescued crew members was killed or injured.  

Azini had been hijacked on 29 October at about 0900 UTC. The incident was registered as Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean Alert 161/26 and UK Maritime Trade Operations Warning 190-26.  

The vessel was initially located at 09°42'N 053°55'E and was later tracked at 09°47'N 055°45'E as it moved east towards commercial shipping routes. Maritime security authorities warned that Azini could be used as a mother ship for further attacks on merchant vessels.  

The Indian Navy diverted a mission-deployed warship and deployed a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to locate and track the vessel. Naval forces then used “calibrated non-kinetic measures” to restrict its movement.  

Indian Marine Commandos, or MARCOS, were reinforced by a precision airdrop from an Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft before naval personnel boarded and secured Azini.  The destroyer INS Kolkata took part in the operation, alongside a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and a Sea Guardian unmanned aircraft.  

A discrepancy remains over the number of people aboard Azini when it was hijacked. Indian authorities put the number rescued at 20, while an earlier Puntland Maritime Police Force count listed 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali security guards.

India has maintained anti-piracy patrols in and around the Gulf of Aden since 2008. In March 2024, INS Kolkata took part in the operation involving hijacked vessel MV Ruen, in which 17 crew members were rescued and 35 pirates surrendered.

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