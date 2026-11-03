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2026 November 3   12:50

shipbuilding

K Line targets 30 alternative-fuel car carriers by 2030

Japanese shipowner Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) plans to build its fleet of environmentally friendly car carriers to about 30 vessels by fiscal 2030, according to the company’s 2026 integrated report.  

The group has already expanded its LNG-fuelled car carrier fleet to 14 ships and is preparing to introduce zero-emission tonnage as it works towards the 2030 target.  K Line will also take delivery of two ammonia-fuelled car carriers in 2030, while fellow Japanese shipowner NYK will introduce another two under the same project.

The four newbuildings will be Japan’s first ammonia-fuelled car carriers and are expected to transport finished vehicles for customers including Toyota Motor Corporation.  The ships will have dual-fuel engines and sufficient ammonia capacity to make trans-Pacific voyages entirely on ammonia.

Imabari Shipbuilding, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and Nihon Shipyard are involved in the four-ship programme, while Kyokuyo Shipyard Corporation will build an ammonia bunkering vessel due for completion in 2030. JERA will procure green ammonia, with the project also covering ship-to-ship bunkering around Nagoya and Mikawa.  

K Line is separately adding four 1,380-vehicle LNG dual-fuel car carriers ordered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. for European short-sea operations through K Line European Sea Highway Services GmbH.  

The group also began long-term bio-LNG procurement in April, estimating annual greenhouse gas emissions savings of about 60,800 tonnes. Its longer-term fuel options include ammonia, hydrogen, bio-LNG and synthetic fuels as it targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, established in Japan in 1919, is a maritime transportation group with businesses spanning dry bulk, energy transportation, product logistics and other shipping-related activities. 

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