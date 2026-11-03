  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gothenburg port keeps container throughput flat at 698,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

2026 November 3   13:02

ports

Gothenburg port keeps container throughput flat at 698,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

Container throughput at Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg stood at 698,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026, almost unchanged from 699,000 TEU a year earlier, according to a port statement.  Laden container volumes increased 2%, while empty-container handling fell 11%. Imports of laden containers rose 7%, while exports declined 1%.  

“Overall, we are seeing stable development across all cargo segments in a market situation that remains difficult to assess. Cargo volumes are increasing in all segments, which shows that the port continues to be a strong and reliable freight hub for Swedish foreign trade,” said Claes Sundmark, Vice President Sales & Marketing at the Port of Gothenburg.  

Rail volumes rose 2% to 403,000 TEU from 396,000 TEU. Around 60% of containers handled at Gothenburg are transported by rail to or from inland destinations, with traffic again heading for a record year.  

“The port’s rail system, Railport Scandinavia, is a crucial part of the port’s offering. It strengthens the competitiveness of Swedish industry by connecting import and export regions across the country with the port’s broad range of maritime services, and doing so in an efficient and sustainable way,” Sundmark said.  

Intra-European ro/ro volumes increased 2% to 405,000 units from 396,000 units, with both imports and exports contributing to the increase.  New-car handling jumped 14% to 197,000 vehicles from 172,000 a year earlier. Exports increased 10%, while imports rose 29%.  Energy-product volumes increased 10% to 16.5m tonnes from 15.1m tonnes. Exports rose 15% and imports 4%.  Dry bulk and breakbulk handling increased 1% to 266,000 tonnes from 264,000 tonnes, driven mainly by pulp handled as breakbulk before onward export in containers.  Passenger traffic was broadly unchanged at 1.14m passengers compared with 1.146m a year earlier, while cruise calls fell 27% to 40 from 55.  

The Port of Gothenburg is a Swedish municipal port company operating Scandinavia’s largest port. It handles around 20% of Sweden’s foreign trade and more than half of the country’s container traffic. Its cargo segments include containers, vehicles, ro/ro units and energy products, while its Railport Scandinavia system connects the port with inland terminals across Sweden and Norway through more than 30 daily rail shuttles.

Topics:

Port of Gothenburg

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:54

ZIM launches new China-Los Angeles express service

15:14

Kazakh and Azerbaijani state groups sign Caspian ferry and Baku terminal deals

14:41

Poland opens first $304m offshore wind installation terminal at Gdansk port

14:32

Malaysian cable firm OMS raises $1.03bn for four cable-laying newbuilds

14:31

Belgian bulker completes Australia's first green ammonia bunkering at Port Hedland

14:21

World's first dual-fuel ammonia carrier bunkers green ammonia in South Korea

14:05

Alternative-fuel ship orders jump 57% as LNG dominates 2026 tally

13:32

Wärtsilä converts three Chevron LNG carriers to cut methane slip

12:50

K Line targets 30 alternative-fuel car carriers by 2030

12:20

Indian Navy rescues 20 from hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia

11:40

BIMCO adopts retrofit addendum to split costs and fuel savings

11:10

Global naval shipbuilding value jumps 50% in two years to $122bn

10:30

1,942 alternative-fuel ships outpace port bunkering, Lloyd’s Register warns

10:09

ONE adds war risk surcharges for Bulgaria, Georgia and Romania

09:23

Nakilat names nine gas carriers at three South Korean yards

08:59

UAE port operator AD Ports Group names TAQA executive as new chief executive

2026 November 2

18:06

World Bank says ports can boost capacity by cutting non-cargo ship time

17:16

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reroute India-Europe service via Suez

17:06

Three development banks consider $110m for Turkish vehicle terminal expansion

16:44

Dutch port tech firm PortXchange adds emissions forecasting and simulations

16:24

Singapore carrier Asia Break Bulk signs for four 500-tonne heavy-lift newbuilds

15:34

Hanwha Defense USA wins first US Navy deal for $269m landing ship

15:04

DP World to launch weekly China–Africa shipping service

14:37

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans to add six boxships and four car carriers

14:20

French €7.3bn freight canal needs €2.23bn more to open in 2032

13:07

Morocco launches $2.35bn-plus Tanger Med 3 terminal for 2031 opening

12:23

DP World completes $200m-plus Ecuador terminal expansion

11:10

India's Goa signs $527m pact with Dubai energy group ANVI for first LPG terminal

10:07

Grimaldi signs China deals for 10 car carriers and €160m ferry

09:56

Alfa Laval’s StormGeo buys Danish port software firm Portchain

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news