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2026 November 3   13:32

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä converts three Chevron LNG carriers to cut methane slip

Wärtsilä has converted one engine on each of three LNG carriers operated by Chevron Transport Corporation from dual-fuel to spark-gas operation to reduce methane slip, according to a company statement.  Three more vessel conversions are planned for later in 2026 and in 2027, taking the programme to six LNG carriers.  

The conversion changes Wärtsilä 50DF engines already in service from diesel pilot-fuel ignition to spark ignition. Wärtsilä said the change enables a more optimised combustion process, reducing unburned methane released into the atmosphere while improving engine efficiency.  The system uses an electrically controlled pre-combustion chamber valve.

Wärtsilä estimates that the conversion can reduce methane emissions to 1.1% of fuel use on an IMO-weighted E2-cycle average. 

The conversion is available for vessels fitted with existing Wärtsilä 50DF engines for diesel-electric propulsion, most of which are LNG carriers.  

“Advancing lower-emission shipping will require both technology innovation and industry collaboration. Through projects like this, we can gain valuable operational insights, evaluate solutions and contribute to the collective experience needed to help move the industry forward while continuing to provide safe and reliable transport of energy,” said Barbara Pickering, president of Chevron Shipping.  

Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation, said the project contributes to wider efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping through technology development and collaboration across the marine sector.  

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology company supplying engines, propulsion equipment and lifecycle solutions for marine and energy applications. It employed 17,900 people at 199 locations in 78 countries and recorded 2025 net sales of EUR 6.2bn ($6.95bn). The company has three decades of experience in LNG technology.  

Chevron Transport Corporation Ltd is a Bermuda-registered company within the Chevron group. Chevron Shipping Company LLC is a Chevron subsidiary conducting marine transportation activities. 

Topics:

LNG carrier

Wartsila

vessel conversion

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