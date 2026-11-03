Van Oord and Vestas install final turbine at Ecowende offshore wind farm

Dutch contractor Van Oord and Vestas have installed the last of 52 turbines at the 760-MW Ecowende offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, moving the project into its final construction phase, according to a company statement.

The final turbine was installed on 30 October 2026, about 53 km off IJmuiden in Lot VI of the Hollandse Kust (west) wind farm zone. The first turbine was installed on 30 May. The project is expected to become operational by the end of 2026 after generating first power in July. The wind farm uses Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

Vestas supplies the units and is responsible for their installation and commissioning, while Van Oord transports them from Eemshaven aboard its installation vessel Boreas. Van Oord previously installed the foundations and inter-array cables and carried out scour-protection work.

“Our people have applied their expertise across every installation phase: the foundations, the inter-array cables, the scour protection and the transport of the turbines offshore,” Van Oord project director Jan Willem Elleswijk said. “The successful deployment of our new offshore installation vessel Boreas shows what the vessel can achieve in this complex installation campaign.”

Ecowende has incorporated a bird corridor between the Dutch coast and the Natura 2000 site Brown Ridge, wider turbine spacing in the corridor and higher nacelles on some turbines. It also uses adaptive curtailment and radars with AI-based species recognition to reduce risks to birds and bats. One blade on each of seven turbines has been painted red to test whether greater colour contrast reduces bird collisions. The effect has not yet been demonstrated.

Underwater measures include different scour-protection designs, water-exchange holes in four monopiles, tree reefs made from old fruit trees at four cable crossings and oyster nurseries intended to support the return of the European flat oyster to the Dutch North Sea.

Ecowende is a joint venture of Shell, Eneco and Chubu. The wind farm is expected to supply electricity equivalent to about 3% of current Dutch demand.