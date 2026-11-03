Alternative-fuel ship orders jump 57% as LNG dominates 2026 tally

Alternative-fuel vessel orders jumped 57% year on year to 364 ships in the first 10 months of 2026, with LNG accounting for 230 contracts, according to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform.

Shipowners placed 53 alternative-fuel vessel orders in October, led by 30 LNG-fuelled ships. The remaining contracts comprised 19 LPG carriers and four ammonia-fuelled car carriers.

Containerships accounted for 18 of the LNG orders placed during the month, while car carriers accounted for 12. Across the first 10 months, DNV recorded 134 LNG-fuelled containership orders and 75 car carrier orders. LPG was the second-largest alternative-fuel category, with 103 vessels ordered over the same period.

“LNG’s continued prominence is also supported by the comparatively mature infrastructure and supply chain around the fuel,” said Jason Stefanatos, global decarbonization director at DNV Maritime.

DNV said a growing LNG bunker vessel fleet and established fuel supply provide practical advantages over some competing alternative fuels, while shipowners retain the option of moving towards lower-carbon fuel variants during the operating lives of their vessels.

DNV Group AS is the Norwegian-registered group management company of DNV. Headquartered in Oslo, the assurance and risk management group operates in more than 100 countries, with its maritime business providing ship classification, technical assurance and advisory services.