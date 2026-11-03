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2026 November 3   17:14

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EU clears €29.3m aid for German rail-road freight terminal near Aachen

A €29.3m ($32.8m) German state-aid package for the planned EUREGIO rail-road freight terminal at Stolberg, near Aachen, has won EU approval, according to a European Commission statement.  

The funding will be provided as a direct grant to EVS EUREGIO Verkehrsschienennetz GmbH, which is due to become the owner of the terminal.  

The EUREGIO-Terminal is scheduled to start operations in 2035 and reach full capacity in 2037. The project is intended to shift freight transport from road to rail.  

The Commission assessed the measure under Article 93 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the EU’s Land and Multimodal Transport Guidelines.  It concluded that the aid was necessary and appropriate to promote rail transport and had an incentive effect because the investment would not proceed without public support.  

The Commission also found the measure proportionate, limited to the minimum necessary and likely to have only a limited impact on competition and trade between EU member states.  

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the EU State Aid Register under case number SA.122481 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.  

EVS EUREGIO Verkehrsschienennetz GmbH is a privately operated German railway infrastructure company based in Stolberg. It operates an open-access network of four routes totalling about 47 km and serving 21 passenger stops.

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