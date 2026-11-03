Riga opens €82.6m port overpass to divert freight from city centre in Latvia

Riga has opened an €82.6m ($92.4m) road overpass linking the city’s main arterial road network with the Freeport of Riga’s industrial area on Kundziņsala, where port checkpoints handle about 360,000 cargo trucks a year, according to a statement from the Freeport of Riga Authority.

The 863.5-metre link was inaugurated on 30 October and opened to traffic on 1 November. It connects Tvaika Street in Sarkandaugava with Kundziņsala and is intended to shift port truck traffic away from Riga’s city centre and residential districts.

A new six-lane Delta 17 checkpoint at 42 Uriekstes Street also began operations on 1 November following €1.3m ($1.45m) of port investment. Freight vehicles may use Delta 17 or the existing Delta 1 checkpoint until the end of 2026.

From 1 January 2027, freight traffic to and from Kundziņsala port terminals will use the new overpass exclusively through Delta 17.

The main alignment is 863.56 metres long, with additional ramps of 122.61 metres and 194.46 metres. The structure includes eight viaduct sections and crosses three railway tracks, the Sarkandaugava waterway and an above-ground petroleum-products pipeline at two locations.

The opening came later than initially planned. A 2023 cooperation agreement called for the overpass to be operational by 1 January 2026, while a June 2026 update put completion in early October. The Freeport section had eligible costs of about €6.1m ($6.82m), including about €4.5m ($5.03m) from the EU Cohesion Fund. RK link was the general contractor.

The Freeport of Riga Authority is the public authority responsible for managing the Port of Riga, including port infrastructure, navigation safety, security and port regulations. The port handled 16.8m tonnes of cargo and 2,494 ship arrivals in 2025.