Russia and Iran press IMO over Black Sea and Hormuz shipping security

Russia and Iran have put maritime security in the Black Sea and Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the IMO Council’s 138th session in London from 2 to 6 November, according to an IMO statement.

Russia challenged the IMO’s handling of maritime security in the Black Sea and accused the organisation of politicising the issue. Iran submitted documents and photographic material alleging US and Israeli attacks on ports, civilian vessels and maritime infrastructure.

The Iranian submission, prepared by the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, covers alleged incidents since 28 February 2026 and cites damage to ports, civilian vessels, maritime search-and-rescue coordination centres, rescue craft, vessel traffic control facilities, communications equipment, oil infrastructure and storage tanks.

It warns that damage to maritime safety infrastructure could increase collision risks, weaken emergency response capability and create pollution hazards.

The material is being considered under the Council agenda item “Protection of Vital Shipping Lanes”, which covers the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, and the Red Sea.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on 2 November that commercial shipping remained exposed to attack in the Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, Eastern Mediterranean, Black Sea and Sea of Azov. Seafarers were “becoming pawns in disputes in which they have no stake”, he said.

Washington is also reviewing proposals from Turkey and India aimed at restoring grain shipments through the Black Sea. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 31 October that the initiative could ease disruption to agricultural and energy shipping.

The IMO Council adopted Resolution C.80(137) in July, reaffirming that transit passage through straits used for international navigation should not be threatened, impeded or suspended and calling for a coordinated return to unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IMO Council is the organisation’s executive organ and comprises 40 member states elected by the Assembly for two-year terms.