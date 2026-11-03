ZIM launches new China-Los Angeles express service

Israeli container carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will launch a new expedited transpacific service in December, linking Xiamen and Shanghai in China with Los Angeles on the US West Coast, according to a company statement.

The ZX3 service will operate Xiamen-Shanghai-Los Angeles-Xiamen, offering a 12-day transit from Shanghai and 15 days from Xiamen to Los Angeles. The first sailing is scheduled to depart Xiamen on 6 December.

ZX3 will be operated exclusively by ZIM and will join the carrier’s ZEX and ZX2 expedited services, bringing the network to seven weekly departures from China and Vietnam to the US West Coast. The service is set to use five ships of about 4,250 TEU on a 35-day round voyage.

The 4,253-TEU Melina is due to be the first vessel deployed, with Felixstowe also joining the rotation. Ships will have berth-on-arrival arrangements in Shanghai and Xiamen. In Los Angeles, ZX3 will use a dedicated berth at West Basin Container Terminal, together with a ZIM-dedicated yard and pick-up lanes.

Los Angeles arrivals are scheduled for Mondays, with expedited containers discharged onto dedicated chassis for immediate availability without an appointment or queue. ZIM will also offer expedited rail connections from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago, Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City.

The ZX3 designation has previously been used by ZIM. A 2022 company schedule listed a Shanghai-Los Angeles service under the same code, while the carrier’s current network uses the name ZIM South East China Xpress.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in Israel in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa. The company operated 115 containerships with combined capacity of about 707,000 TEU and 13 car carriers as of its August 2026 second-quarter update. Its network covers more than 90 countries and more than 300 ports and serves more than 30,000 customers.