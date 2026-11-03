Kazakh and Azerbaijani state groups sign Caspian ferry and Baku terminal deals

Groups from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have signed agreements to develop a new trans-Caspian ferry system and an intermodal freight terminal at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, according to a company statement.

AZCON Holding and Samruk-Kazyna signed a cooperation agreement in Kazakhstan on 2 November setting out the main principles for preparing and implementing the Caspian Bridge ferry project, also called Super Ferry.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, or KTZ, and Azerbaijan Railways, or ADY, separately signed a Term Sheet covering the main conditions for an intermodal freight terminal and a joint venture.

The terminal is planned within the Baku International Sea Trade Port complex at Alat and is intended to handle container and other freight, with a focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor.

The ferry project envisages services between Alat and Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port, alongside specialised terminal infrastructure and an integrated transport and logistics system. The plans are intended to reduce sea-crossing and port handling times and improve the reliability of freight movements across the Caspian.

The joint venture would handle the terminal’s operational and commercial activities. The investment model and financing terms are to be set at a later stage on the basis of technical and economic parameters.

AZCON Holding is a public legal entity established in 2024 to manage state-owned enterprises in Azerbaijan’s transport and communications sectors.

Samruk-Kazyna JSC is Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, with the government as its sole shareholder. KTZ is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna.