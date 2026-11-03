Poland opens first $304m offshore wind installation terminal at Gdansk port

Poland has opened its first offshore wind installation terminal, a PLN 1.2bn ($303.6m) facility at the Port of Gdansk that will begin handling the 1.5-GW Baltica 2 project in November, according to a Port of Gdansk Authority statement.

The T5 terminal opened on October 30 on 21.3 hectares of reclaimed land as an extension of Baltic Hub’s T1 terminal. It has a 450-metre outbound quay for jack-up installation vessels, a 350-metre inbound quay and a 105-metre Ro-Ro berth, with a technical depth of 17.5 metres.

Reinforced operating areas can handle loads of up to 40 tonnes per square metre. Construction used about 3.5m cubic metres of sand, around 2,700 piles with a combined length of about 85 km, 35,000 cubic metres of concrete and 12,000 tonnes of steel. T5 was developed by Istrana, with NDI Group as general contractor and Transprojekt as designer.

The terminal is due to start supporting Baltica 2 in November 2026. The project, developed by PGE and Ørsted, will comprise 107 turbines with total capacity of 1.5 GW and is expected to supply electricity equivalent to the needs of about 2.5m households.

Turbine installation is scheduled for 2027. A lease agreement with Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica 2 was signed in 2024. Baltica 2 components had previously been handled through Denmark’s port of Rønne. T5 will allow installation components to be prepared and dispatched from Gdansk.

The terminal is expected to serve offshore wind projects for at least 10 to 15 years and is also covered by a reservation agreement for the BC-Wind project developed by Ocean Winds. Port of Gdansk Authority manages Poland’s largest seaport by cargo volume, which handled 80.4m tonnes in 2025 and 65.2m tonnes in the first nine months of 2026.

Baltic Hub is a container terminal operator that handled more than 2.7m TEU in 2025. It is owned 40% by Singapore port group PSA International, 30% by PFR and 30% by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund.