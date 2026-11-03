Belgian bulker completes Australia's first green ammonia bunkering at Port Hedland

Australia has completed its first green ammonia bunkering operation, supplying the Belgian-flagged, 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax Mineral Europa in a ship-to-ship transfer at Port Hedland in Western Australia on 2 November, according to Pilbara Ports.

The operation involving Pilbara Ports, Australian miner Fortescue and Belgian maritime group CMB.TECH took less than two hours. Mineral Europa received the fuel before entering Port Hedland to load iron ore for China.

The amount of green ammonia transferred was not disclosed. Mineral Europa is chartered to Fortescue and operates within CMB.TECH's dry-bulk business. CMB.TECH says the vessel is the world's first ammonia-powered dry bulk carrier.

Fortescue Metals chief executive Dino Otranto said the operation "marks a significant step towards bunkering Fortescue's vessels with ammonia we produce here in Australia".

Pilbara Ports had issued Local Marine Notice PH07-26 on 29 October setting operating conditions for the bunkering at Western Anchorage W1. The notice established a one-nautical-mile exclusion zone and required vessel traffic monitoring, environmental limits, traffic controls and emergency-response procedures.

The Port Hedland operation follows a ship-to-ship ammonia transfer trial at the Port of Dampier in September 2024 involving about 2,700 tonnes of ammonia. Fortescue and CMB.TECH agreed in June on the charter of up to 12 Newcastlemax bulk carriers of 210,000 dwt from CMB.TECH's dry-bulk operator Bocimar. Up to three are due to enter service with dual-fuel ammonia engines by the end of 2026, while the remaining nine will be ammonia-ready for later conversion.

Fortescue has said the fleet could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 250,000 tonnes a year compared with conventional marine fuels if operated on green ammonia.

CMB.TECH is a Belgian maritime group with businesses spanning dry bulk, tankers, container shipping and offshore energy. Bocimar is its dry-bulk shipping operator.

Fortescue is an Australian metals, energy and technology group. Its Pilbara operations ship about 200 million tonnes of iron ore annually, and the group has also used Fortescue Green Pioneer to demonstrate ammonia-fuel marine propulsion.

Pilbara Ports is a Western Australian Government Trading Enterprise operating under the Port Authorities Act 1999 and is responsible for ports including Port Hedland and Dampier.