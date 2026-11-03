World's first dual-fuel ammonia carrier bunkers green ammonia in South Korea

Terra Clove, identified by Envision as the world's first very large ammonia carrier equipped with dual-fuel ammonia propulsion, has been bunkered with green ammonia in South Korea, according to a company statement.

The vessel was recently named in South Korea. The fuel came from Envision's Chifeng Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Industrial Park in Inner Mongolia, which currently produces 320,000 tonnes of green ammonia a year and has total planned capacity of 1.52 million tonnes.

The bunkering follows Envision's first commercial green ammonia shipment in February 2026 from Chifeng to Ulsan Port in South Korea. Envision said that shipment was the world's first end-to-end commercial delivery of green ammonia covering renewable hydrogen synthesis and international maritime logistics.

“We have officially connected the entire green ammonia value chain—from production to marine application to a larger scale,” said Frank Yu, senior vice president of Envision Energy.

Terra Clove can operate on conventional marine fuel as well as green ammonia. Envision said the ammonia option is intended to cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. Eastern Pacific Shipping owns Terra Clove, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries built the vessel.

LOTTE Fine Chemical received Envision's February 2026 green ammonia shipment in Ulsan. Bureau Veritas certified the Chifeng facility to ISO standards, and the ammonia complies with RFNBO and ISCC requirements. Everllence supplied the vessel's ammonia dual-fuel engine. Envision Energy is the Envision business represented in the release by Frank Yu.