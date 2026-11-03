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2026 November 3   14:32

shipbuilding

Malaysian cable firm OMS raises $1.03bn for four cable-laying newbuilds

Malaysian subsea telecommunications infrastructure provider OMS Group has secured $1.0315bn of financing to back a four-ship fibre-optic cable-laying newbuilding programme, according to a company statement.  

The package comprises $911.5m of corporate and trade facilities and export credit agency-backed term loans, plus $120m of trade facilities pending financial close.  

Atradius Dutch State Business and Norway’s Eksfin are supporting the ECA-backed facilities. HSBC Singapore and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators, bookrunners and ECA coordinators, while KKR Capital Markets was corporate adviser.  OMS said the corporate and ECA-backed facilities were more than twice oversubscribed.  

The newbuilding programme covers CS Genesis, CS Triumph, CS Resilience and CS Alliance.  CS Genesis and CS Triumph are under construction at Pacific Shipbuilding JSC in Haiphong, Vietnam, under a programme involving Royal IHC. CS Genesis is targeted for delivery in 2027 and CS Triumph in 2028.

The Type-22 vessels will each have two large cable tanks and dual firing lines for installation and maintenance work.  CS Resilience and CS Alliance have their hulls under construction at CRIST Shipyard in Gdynia, Poland, before completion, outfitting and commissioning at Ulstein Verft in Norway. Both are due in 2028.  

The Ulstein SX252-design vessels are 130 metres long and 22 metres wide and can carry up to 6,500 tonnes of cable.  OMS said the four ships will increase its cable-laying capacity as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data-centre development drive demand for subsea connectivity.  

“With these four newbuild vessels, we aim to strengthen our cable-laying capacity,” OMS Group chief executive Ronnie Lim said.  OMS Group Sdn Bhd is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia, and traces its operations to 1988. Its businesses include OMS Telco and LitUp Network. KKR agreed in October 2023 to commit $400m to OMS Group to support growth including fleet expansion, cable landing stations and subsea cable activities.  

Atradius Dutch State Business is the Netherlands’ official export credit insurer, while Eksfin is Norway’s official export credit agency.

Royal IHC is a Dutch maritime vessel, equipment and services group.

Pacific Shipbuilding JSC is a Vietnamese shipyard. Ulstein is a Norwegian ship design and shipbuilding group, with Ulstein Verft as its shipyard in Norway. CRIST S.A. is a Polish joint-stock shipbuilding company. 

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