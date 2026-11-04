Damen wins ship of the year award with hydrogen-ready vessel

A Belgian-flagged offshore support vessel built by Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has won the Netherlands’ 2026 KNVTS Ship of the Year Award, according to a company statement.

The prize was presented for Windcat Rotterdam on 2 November at the Maritime Awards Gala in Hilversum, the Netherlands. The Royal Society of Dutch Marine Engineers awards it to a Dutch shipyard for a vessel designed in the country, judging design, economics, environmental performance, safety and construction.

Windcat Rotterdam is the first of six Elevation Series commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) developed by Damen, Dutch offshore operator Windcat and Belgian maritime group CMB.TECH.

The 89.39-metre ship was delivered on 24 July 2025 from Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam. It is registered under the Belgian flag, with Antwerp as its home port and CMB Tech Belgium NV as its registered owner.

Built for offshore energy construction, commissioning and maintenance, the vessel accommodates 120 people in 90 cabins and can remain offshore for up to 30 days. Its equipment includes a 3D motion-compensated gangway and the world's first 10-tonne 3D motion-compensated crane, designed for heavier equipment lifts in challenging sea conditions.

The jury highlighted its optimised hull, developed through research and model testing at Dutch maritime institute MARIN, alongside DP2 positioning, four azimuth thrusters, an anti-roll tank and integrated personnel transfer systems.

The hybrid diesel-electric vessel combines battery-supported propulsion with a closed-bus power system. Its design also provides for hydrogen, methanol and ethanol, although installation of the hydrogen generator set, storage and fuel supply equipment remains subject to final classification approval.

Windcat Rotterdam beat two other finalists: gas carrier Carbon Destroyer I, built by Royal Niestern Sander, and cutter suction dredger Rotterdam 26 from DE Klop BV. Damen director Joost van der Weiden and Windcat managing director Willem van der Wel highlighted the cooperation behind the project, while jury chairman Koos Zitman emphasised onboard logistics and crew accommodation.

Damen is a Dutch family-owned shipbuilding group established in 1927, with activities spanning commercial, offshore and specialist vessels.

Windcat operates offshore personnel transfer and support vessels and forms part of Antwerp-headquartered CMB.TECH, a Belgian maritime group active in shipping and marine technology.