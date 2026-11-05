Turkish tug hits tanker it was towing off Romania, three sailors evacuated

Three Turkish seafarers were evacuated after the Turkish-flagged tug Ayaz Bey collided with the unmanned tanker Mentor off Romania's Black Sea coast on 4 November, according to Romania's Interior Ministry.

Ayaz Bey and another Turkish tug, Ramazan Bey, were towing the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged, 13,013-dwt tanker from Constanța towards Turkey when their towlines parted in heavy weather. The lines were reconnected, but Ayaz Bey developed propulsion problems and struck Mentor. It issued a Mayday distress call at around 04:20 local time.

The Netherlands-flagged tug Odin took three of Ayaz Bey's seven Turkish crew members aboard for transfer to Mangalia. The other four declined evacuation. Rescue vessels from Romania's coastguard, emergency services and maritime rescue agency responded, including SAR Ares, but high winds and heavy seas ruled out an aerial response.

Initial reports that Ayaz Bey had sunk were subsequently corrected. The tug was stabilised and anchored near Mangalia, with all seven crew members safe and no casualties. Mentor subsequently drifted into Bulgarian waters near Shabla after its towline to Ramazan Bey broke. Bulgarian authorities ordered the tug to remain nearby and contacted the tanker's owner. Mentor was believed to have about 11,000 tonnes of sunflower oil aboard.

Ramazan Bey later moved alongside the tanker near Cape Kaliakra as another tug, Athletic, headed towards the area.

Istanbul-based PGE Tugs, which operates Ayaz Bey and Ramazan Bey, began maritime operations in 2020 and provides towage and marine salvage services. Built in 1981, the 36.23-metre Ayaz Bey is 317 gt with a 30-tonne bollard pull. The 1972-built Ramazan Bey is 339 gt with a 42-tonne bollard pull. The 2007-built Mentor measures 128.6 metres overall. Its registered owner is Roxana Maritime Inc, while Coastex LLC is listed as its management company.