US sanctions Indian network running fake ship registries for Iranian tankers

A network based in Chandigarh, India, was hit with US sanctions on 4 November for allegedly selling fraudulent ship registrations and certificates to tankers carrying Iranian oil, according to the US Treasury Department.

The measures target Indian nationals Suniel Kumar Sharma, his wife Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh, together with nine associated entities.

US authorities accuse the network of impersonating flag administrations and classification societies, allowing sanctioned vessels, including ships serving Iran's military and its proxies, to operate under unauthorised flags.

The operation dates back to at least 2014, when Sharma and Shahid attempted to impersonate Dominica's flag authority. Their websites subsequently offered ship registration, seafarer certification and classification services in the names of Aruba, Guyana, Mali, Mozambique, Malawi, Sint Maarten and Timor-Leste.

In 2023, Sharma set up Singapore-based Eswatini Maritime Affairs and International Ship Registry PTE. Ltd., which continued registering tankers despite being disavowed by Eswatini's authorities. Its customers included the sanctioned PING SHUN. US forces seized MAJESTIC X, formerly PHONIX, in April 2026 while it was carrying Iranian oil under a false Guyanese flag.

Sharma also used Oceaniek Technologies India to establish purported registries for Aruba, Nicaragua and Sint Maarten. They provided false flags to the sanctioned LATTAFA, BINARY STAR and VERA.

Dhiman and Singh nominally served as directors of businesses including Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited, while Shahid increasingly assumed management responsibilities.

The sanctions block assets under US jurisdiction and generally prohibit transactions involving designated parties by US persons.

A separate OFAC warning urged shipowners, insurers and banks to check registration documents and discrepancies between vessels' claimed flags and MMSI country codes. Treasury warned that falsely flagged vessels carry no valid protection and indemnity insurance.

The sanctions are part of Operation Economic Outcast, launched in August 2026. In April, the International Maritime Organization recorded 529 ships falsely flying national flags over the preceding year, affecting nearly 40 member states.