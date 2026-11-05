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2026 November 5   02:10

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EU court overturns decision to strip Russian ship classifier of recognition

The European Union's decision to withdraw recognition from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) has been overturned on proportionality grounds, while other restrictions remain in force, according to the Court of Justice of the European Union.  

The General Court ruled in Luxembourg on 4 November 2026 that suspending the state-owned classification society's recognition would have achieved the same objective without permanently removing its regulatory status.  

A complete withdrawal would force RMRS to undergo a new recognition procedure if the restrictions were lifted, with no guarantee of approval. Judges found that the register would have neither the right to initiate such a procedure nor an entitlement to renewed recognition.  

The ruling in case T-535/24 leaves investment and transaction bans against RMRS intact.  

The court also dismissed as inadmissible the register's challenge to restrictions preventing vessels certified by RMRS from entering EU ports and locks.  Judges found that the port-entry ban directly affected the vessels concerned but only indirectly affected the register's legal position.  

The court confirmed that the Council of the European Union had the authority to withdraw recognition under its foreign and security policy powers, despite the European Commission's separate responsibilities for maritime safety.  

RMRS received EU recognition in 1998, allowing member states to authorise it to inspect, survey and certify vessels flying their flags.  

Member states were subsequently required to revoke those authorisations under restrictions introduced in 2022. The contested measures were extended in stages through 31 July 2026.  The effects of the annulled provision remain temporarily in place for up to two months and 10 days from the judgment, meaning the ruling does not immediately restore the register's previous operating status.  

Yuri Shumilov, a partner at Brussels-based law firm YS Advisors, which represented RMRS, argued that the judgment marked the first annulment of Russia-related restrictive measures on proportionality grounds.  

The judgment can be appealed on points of law within two months and 10 days of notification.  

Founded in 1913 and headquartered in Saint Petersburg, RMRS is a non-profit organisation wholly owned by the Russian state. It provides classification, inspection and certification services for Russian- and foreign-flagged vessels, including icebreakers and ice-class ships, and works with offshore oil and gas equipment.  

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