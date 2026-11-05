MPC Oceanic buys 41% of Cyprus ship manager Marlow for $126m

Castor Maritime-controlled German investment group MPC Oceanic has agreed to acquire a 41% stake in Cyprus-based crew and technical ship manager Marlow Navigation for about $126m, extending its reach into the global crewing business.

The agreement was signed on 4 November 2026. The purchase price comprises $97m in cash and $29m in newly issued MPC Oceanic shares, priced at €7 ($7.86) each. Marlow’s existing shareholders will retain majority control of the company and receive an expected 9% stake in MPC Oceanic.

One-third of the cash payment will come from existing resources and two-thirds through debt financing. MPC Oceanic also intends to propose appointing a representative of Marlow's shareholders to its supervisory board at its next annual general meeting.

The agreements cover governance, information and disposal rights, financing, reciprocal acquisition rights and restrictions on share transfers.

The deal is subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals and other customary conditions, with completion expected in early 2027. Marlow will retain its management, brand and operational independence.

The Limassol-headquartered manager supplies crews for more than 1,150 ships worldwide, with over 16,000 seafarers serving on board at any time and more than 1,300 shore-based staff in 13 countries. It generated about $560m in revenue in 2025.

The two groups have worked together for more than a decade and see opportunities for joint investment in crew training, technology and service development as Marlow prepares for a generational transition.

“More complex propulsion, new fuels and more regulation call for better-qualified crews,” said MPC Oceanic chief executive Constantin Baack.

Marlow founder and chairman Hermann Eden said the partnership would help expand the company's maritime services internationally while preserving its independence. Marlow Navigation Co. Ltd. was founded in 1982 by Eden and operates a global network of crew management offices, recruitment agencies and seafarer training facilities.

Hamburg-based MPC Oceanic Group AG, founded in 1994 and known as MPC Capital until September 2026, invests in and operates maritime and energy infrastructure businesses. It manages or operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets.

Castor Maritime Inc., headquartered in Cyprus and led by Greek shipping entrepreneur Petros Panagiotidis, owns or part-owns 11 vessels totalling about 0.9m dwt. Its other activities include asset management and energy infrastructure.