Dynagas warns UK curbs on Russian LNG could trigger debt default

The loss of either of two Russian LNG charters could put Greek shipowner Georgios Prokopiou's Dynagas LNG Partners in default under its debt agreements as new UK rules force a change of insurers, according to a company statement.

The 2013-built, 155,000-cbm LNG carriers Yenisei River and Lena River are chartered to Singapore-incorporated Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. until 2033 and 2034, respectively. Yamal Trade accounted for 34.5% of Dynagas' total revenue in the six months to 30 June 2026.

The UK measures, enacted on 20 May 2026, restrict British persons from providing or facilitating maritime transport services for Russian-origin LNG, including shipments to third countries. For certain long-term supply contracts signed before 17 June 2025, the restrictions take effect on 1 January 2027.

Dynagas must then replace certain UK-based service providers, including insurers, with providers outside the UK.

"There can be no assurance that replacement services will be available on comparable terms, or at all," the partnership cautioned. Failure to secure replacements could interrupt vessel operations, trigger additional costs and off-hire periods, or lead to charter disputes, litigation and early termination. Lost charter revenue could damage cash flow, restrict distributions and trigger a debt default. The warning does not indicate an existing default.

Dynagas also believes the Yamal charters qualify for an EU exemption covering Russian LNG shipped to non-EU destinations under eligible legacy contracts. Introduced under the bloc's 21st sanctions package, the exemption initially runs until 25 July 2027, subject to annual review. The partnership acknowledges that regulators or counterparties may dispute its interpretation.

Separately, Dynagas declared a distribution of $0.05 per common unit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, payable around 20 November to holders of record on 13 November.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a Marshall Islands limited partnership owning six LNG carriers with an aggregate capacity of about 914,000 cubic metres. Its sponsor, Dynagas Holding Ltd., is beneficially owned by Prokopiou and his family.

Dynagas Ltd., wholly owned by Prokopiou, provides commercial and technical vessel management.