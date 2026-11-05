Poland opens $640m marine works tender for 2m TEU deepwater container port in Świnoujście

Poland has launched a PLN 2.5bn ($640m) tender for marine works at a planned deepwater container port in Świnoujście, designed to handle up to 2m TEU annually, according to a statement from the Maritime Office in Szczecin.

The 3 November tender covers the Przylądek Pomerania project in the Baltic's Pomeranian Bay, where 186 hectares of land will be reclaimed east of the existing LNG terminal.

The new outer port will have about 3 km of quays and is intended to accommodate the largest containerships able to enter the Baltic, allowing Świnoujście to handle direct intercontinental services.

The Maritime Office and Polish port company Zarząd Morskich Portów Szczecin i Świnoujście SA (ZMPSiŚ) are seeking one contractor under a joint design-and-build agreement, to be awarded through competitive dialogue.

The maritime authority's work includes breakwaters measuring 3,350 metres and 1,580 metres, an entrance channel, turning basin, navigation aids and dredging. ZMPSiŚ will oversee a container pier 1,300 metres long and 530 metres wide, a harbour basin, shore protection and a 120-metre auxiliary quay.

Around 20m cubic metres of dredged material will be used for reclamation, Maritime Office director Wojciech Zdanowicz said. The planned harbour depth is 17 metres.

Deputy infrastructure minister Arkadiusz Marchewka contrasted the project with a 2023 proposal for 40 hectares of land, 750 metres of quays and a depth of 14.5 metres. Applications to participate close on 2 December 2026.

The procurement notice, published on 4 November, sets a contract duration of 23 months, with selection of a contractor targeted for the third quarter of 2027. ZMPSiŚ president Jarosław Siergiej said the tender would signal progress to shipping and logistics businesses.

Preparatory work began in July under a PLN 27.53m ($7.1m) contract awarded to Polish contractor Usługi Transportowo-Budowlane Bernard Baranowski. It covers more than 2.5 km of temporary access road, electricity and drainage infrastructure and gas pipeline protection.

A separate 70-km approach channel programme is valued at PLN 7.3bn ($1.87bn), including PLN 2.8bn ($717m) of planned EU funding. It is intended for ships up to 400 metres long and 60 metres wide, drawing 15 metres.