  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Poland opens $640m marine works tender for 2m TEU deepwater container port in Świnoujście

2026 November 5   05:40

ports

Poland opens $640m marine works tender for 2m TEU deepwater container port in Świnoujście

Poland has launched a PLN 2.5bn ($640m) tender for marine works at a planned deepwater container port in Świnoujście, designed to handle up to 2m TEU annually, according to a statement from the Maritime Office in Szczecin.  

The 3 November tender covers the Przylądek Pomerania project in the Baltic's Pomeranian Bay, where 186 hectares of land will be reclaimed east of the existing LNG terminal.

The new outer port will have about 3 km of quays and is intended to accommodate the largest containerships able to enter the Baltic, allowing Świnoujście to handle direct intercontinental services.  

The Maritime Office and Polish port company Zarząd Morskich Portów Szczecin i Świnoujście SA (ZMPSiŚ) are seeking one contractor under a joint design-and-build agreement, to be awarded through competitive dialogue.  

The maritime authority's work includes breakwaters measuring 3,350 metres and 1,580 metres, an entrance channel, turning basin, navigation aids and dredging. ZMPSiŚ will oversee a container pier 1,300 metres long and 530 metres wide, a harbour basin, shore protection and a 120-metre auxiliary quay.  

Around 20m cubic metres of dredged material will be used for reclamation, Maritime Office director Wojciech Zdanowicz said. The planned harbour depth is 17 metres.  

Deputy infrastructure minister Arkadiusz Marchewka contrasted the project with a 2023 proposal for 40 hectares of land, 750 metres of quays and a depth of 14.5 metres.  Applications to participate close on 2 December 2026.

The procurement notice, published on 4 November, sets a contract duration of 23 months, with selection of a contractor targeted for the third quarter of 2027.  ZMPSiŚ president Jarosław Siergiej said the tender would signal progress to shipping and logistics businesses.  

Preparatory work began in July under a PLN 27.53m ($7.1m) contract awarded to Polish contractor Usługi Transportowo-Budowlane Bernard Baranowski. It covers more than 2.5 km of temporary access road, electricity and drainage infrastructure and gas pipeline protection.  

A separate 70-km approach channel programme is valued at PLN 7.3bn ($1.87bn), including PLN 2.8bn ($717m) of planned EU funding. It is intended for ships up to 400 metres long and 60 metres wide, drawing 15 metres.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:40

Saudi Aramco starts engineering to expand oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz

11:10

Maersk's Danish unit tests first 11 kV offshore vessel charging connector

10:30

German startup unveils armed drone vessel to track Russian fleet in Baltic

10:01

Swedish Port of Gävle signs 25-year lease for VAROPreem fuel terminal

09:20

Cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey leaves Cambodia without passengers under lender control

08:10

Torm orders eight LR2s in 50:50 joint venture

07:00

Singapore container carrier ONE more than doubles FY2026 profit forecast to $2bn

06:50

Seaspan awards $182m steel deal for six icebreakers

04:30

Dynagas warns UK curbs on Russian LNG could trigger debt default

03:20

MPC Oceanic buys 41% of Cyprus ship manager Marlow for $126m

02:10

EU court overturns decision to strip Russian ship classifier of recognition

01:09

US sanctions Indian network running fake ship registries for Iranian tankers

00:32

Turkish tug hits tanker it was towing off Romania, three sailors evacuated

2026 November 4

23:58

Damen wins ship of the year award with hydrogen-ready vessel

2026 November 3

18:04

Van Oord and Vestas install final turbine at Ecowende offshore wind farm

17:14

EU clears €29.3m aid for German rail-road freight terminal near Aachen

16:44

Riga opens €82.6m port overpass to divert freight from city centre in Latvia

16:24

Russia and Iran press IMO over Black Sea and Hormuz shipping security

15:54

ZIM launches new China-Los Angeles express service

15:14

Kazakh and Azerbaijani state groups sign Caspian ferry and Baku terminal deals

14:41

Poland opens first $304m offshore wind installation terminal at Gdansk port

14:32

Malaysian cable firm OMS raises $1.03bn for four cable-laying newbuilds

14:31

Belgian bulker completes Australia's first green ammonia bunkering at Port Hedland

14:21

World's first dual-fuel ammonia carrier bunkers green ammonia in South Korea

14:05

Alternative-fuel ship orders jump 57% as LNG dominates 2026 tally

13:32

Wärtsilä converts three Chevron LNG carriers to cut methane slip

13:02

Gothenburg port keeps container throughput flat at 698,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

12:50

K Line targets 30 alternative-fuel car carriers by 2030

12:20

Indian Navy rescues 20 from hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia

11:40

BIMCO adopts retrofit addendum to split costs and fuel savings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news