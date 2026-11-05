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2026 November 5   06:50

shipbuilding

Seaspan awards $182m steel deal for six icebreakers

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards has awarded Algoma Steel Inc. and Stigterstaal Canada a steel supply agreement worth about $182m for up to six Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers.  

The agreement, announced on 3 November, covers up to 24,000 tonnes of Canadian-made structural steel, equivalent to 4,000 tonnes per vessel, under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.  

Algoma will manufacture the steel, while Stigterstaal will provide marine steel processing and distribution expertise. The deal builds on a partnership established by the three companies in 2025.  

The contract forms part of the largest polar-class steel order in Algoma's history, which also includes material for Seaspan's heavy polar icebreaker, the future CCGS Imnaryuaq.  

"This is the largest order of polar-class steel in our mill’s history, and a proud moment for our team in Sault Ste. Marie and for Canadian steelmaking," said Rajat Marwah, chief executive of Algoma Steel.  

Seaspan has up to 16 multi-purpose icebreakers on its orderbook, although the latest agreement covers steel for a maximum of six vessels.  Designed in Canada and to be built at Seaspan's shipyards in British Columbia, the icebreakers will measure approximately 100 metres in length, displace nearly 9,000 tonnes and accommodate crews of 50.  

The vessels will feature diesel-electric propulsion and Polar Class 4 icebreaking capability for operations in Canada's lower Arctic and offshore waters. Their duties will include icebreaking, search and rescue, environmental response and maritime patrols.  Seaspan's supply chain under the National Shipbuilding Strategy includes more than 880 Canadian companies, with contracts exceeding $3bn.  

Seaspan Shipyards is a Canadian shipbuilding and ship repair business employing more than 5,700 people at its facilities in North Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.  

Algoma Steel Inc., based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, produces plate and sheet steel for the energy, automotive, infrastructure and other industrial sectors. The company is transitioning to electric arc furnace steelmaking and modernising its plate mill.  

Stigterstaal Canada is part of Netherlands-based Stigterstaal, a supplier of steel products to the maritime and offshore industries. The company has committed to achieving 100% Canadian content on Seaspan's National Shipbuilding Strategy programmes through direct and indirect investments.

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