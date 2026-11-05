Singapore container carrier ONE more than doubles FY2026 profit forecast to $2bn

Singapore-based container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE) has raised its FY2026 net profit forecast to $2bn from $900m after more than quadrupling quarterly earnings.

The revision follows a July-September net profit of $1.318bn, compared with $285m a year earlier. Revenue climbed 41% to $6.274bn from $4.455bn.

First-half profit rose to $1.348bn from $371m, while revenue increased to $10.812bn from $8.504bn. ONE carried 3.4m TEU in the quarter, up from 3.26m TEU, as average freight rates climbed to $1,709 per TEU from $1,252. Average bunker prices rose to $749 per tonne from $518, adding to operating costs.

The carrier also lifted its full-year revenue forecast to $21bn from $19.4bn and its EBITDA forecast to $4.7bn from $3.6bn. FY2026 ends on 31 March 2027.

German chief executive Till Ole Barrelet, who succeeded Jeremy Nixon on 1 July 2026, rejected the prospect of global trade contracting as supply chains shift. He pointed to growth on Asia-Latin America routes as evidence of trade diversification.

“Global trade will continue to grow over time, even if the path remains uneven,” he said.

“These results reflect our teams' success in growing cargo volumes and achieving higher utilization despite a challenging operating environment,” Barrelet said in the financial statement.

Transpacific volumes benefited from US inventory replenishment and shipments of data-centre equipment and industrial materials. Latin American and intra-Asian trades remained strong, while additional capacity and a gradual return to Suez Canal routes pressured Asia-Europe freight rates.

ONE expects seasonal spot-rate weakness in the second half but anticipates rates above previous forecast assumptions. Its guidance assumes current operating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz persist and Suez Canal transits gradually resume. The carrier is continuing its ONE2030 strategy.

ONE began operations in April 2018 through the combination of the container shipping businesses of three Japanese groups. It operates more than 280 vessels with over 2.2m TEU of capacity across more than 120 countries. Its shareholders are Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK, 38%), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL, 31%) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line, 31%).